St. Louis Dentist Dr. Sam Cigno Offers Free Consultations and Second Opinions for Patients Interested in Orthodontics and Dental Implants

St. Louis, MO -- 05/02/2016 --St. Louis Dentist Dr. Sam Cigno at Cigno Dental Care is helping local patients learn more about how orthodontic and dental implant procedures can improve their smiles and quality of life by offering free consultations and second opinions. With these free consultations, patients can learn more about these procedures in a free, no-obligation appointment with Dr. Sam Cigno and receive all the information they need about how either of these procedures apply to their unique situation.



Dr. Cigno has achieved Master Affiliate status with the Fastbraces brand and offers this treatment to local St. Louis patients who desire straighter smiles without the lengthy treatment time of traditional braces. Fastbraces use a different mechanical principle than traditional braces as well as an innovative triangular bracket that corrects the alignment of teeth with a different force altogether. Many patients who undergo the Fastbraces treatment get completed results within months, whereas with traditional braces it can take up to two years.



Dr. Cigno is also expertly trained to provide dental implants for patients who have one or more missing permanent teeth. Dental implants are the best option offered in the dental industry currently for restoring missing teeth. This procedure involves installing a small metal anchor, or screw, into the jawbone in the void of the missing tooth that is used to support an artificial porcelain crown. These two parts work together to replace the structure of the natural tooth, restoring full function and aesthetics to the patient's smile.



Patients who would like more information about these procedures, or who have already received an initial consultation from another dentist but would still like a second opinion, can call Cigno Dental Care to schedule their free consultation with Dr. Cigno. In addition to offering Fastbraces and dental implants, Dr. Cigno and his staff offer a wide range of other preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dental procedures to help patients achieve their best and most confident smiles. For patients who desire a completely transformed smile, Dr. Cigno also offers total smile makeovers using a combination of these treatments.



About Dr. Cigno

Dr. Sam Cigno has decades of experience as a St. Louis dentist and is considered to be one of the leading local experts in the dental field. He has remained heavily involved in continuing dental education throughout his career to provide patients with the latest procedures and techniques in a variety of dental sub-specialties. Dr. Cigno is a member of the ADA and is also a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry.



To learn more about the dental services Dr. Cigno offers for St. Louis patients or to schedule a free Fastbraces or dental implants consultation, please visit www.cignodentalcare.com.