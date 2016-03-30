St. Louis Marriage Coach to Release New Book Titled "Marriage by Design" in Summer 2016

O'Fallon, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2016 --St. Louis marriage coach and bestselling author David Rispoli is set to release his second relationship book titled "Marriage by Design" in the Summer of 2016 to help couples everywhere find solutions to improve their marriages. Rispoli, who has been called the world's most effective and experienced marriage coach, is releasing his latest book in hopes of helping couples across the world, who don't have access to one-on-one counseling, make their marriages great.



"Marriage by Design" is based on Rispoli's experience of seeing that the best, most successful marriages leave clues to the reasons behind their success. Excellent marriages are designed to be excellent with certain patterns, and it is Rispoli's understanding that every marriage can be excellent with the right design. This latest book will share those secrets and clues to success to help couples rediscover their relationship and make it stronger than ever.



David Rispoli is a former U.S. Marine turned relationship coach who has a goal of saving 1 million marriages. He has a background in philosophy and has spent the past 20 years coaching individuals, couples, and businesses about how to make the most out of their life and relationships. He is a certified Marriage Fitness consultant who sees clients at his St. Louis office, consults with client's over-the-phone, and also travels to client's locations around the world to provide in-home coaching as well.



Rispoli's approach to marriage coaching differs from traditional marriage counseling in that it is rooted in business and personal growth values rather than in medicine and psychiatry. Rispoli's marriage coaching works to move clients to a higher level of functioning, focuses on solving problems, helps clients learn new skills and implements effective choices, and works with the conscious mind to find external solutions and overcome barriers. He works with couples in all different stages and relationship statuses, including those with broken relationships after a midlife crisis, affair, or separation, as well as those who already have good relationships but want to make them even better.



In addition to his self-authored books, Rispoli also maintains The Marriage Coach Blog on his website and posts weekly advice for his thousands of followers on Facebook. His advice, coaching, and books are helping couples on six different continents and in every U.S. state find a way to improve their marriages in a positive and forward-oriented manner.



David Rispoli is the president and founder of St. Louis Marriage Coaching. He has more than two decades of experience in the industry along with a bachelor's degree in philosophy, a master's degree of Divinity, and an MBA in human resource management. He is a certified Myers Brigs practitioner and anger management counselor, a pastor, and a professional team building specialist. He and his wife have three grown children and live in St. Louis, MO.



For more information about David Rispoli and his latest book to be released this summer, please visit www.StLouisMarriageCoaching.com.