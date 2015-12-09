St. Louis, MO Dentist Dr. Sam Cigno Provides Free Dental Care for Local Youth in Need

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --Dr. Sam Cigno, St. Louis dentist at Cigno Dental Care is helping local youth find access to free dental care services through his partnership with Covenant House Missouri. Once a month, Dr. Cigno donates his time and resources to provide youth in need of dental work free of charge, including services like fillings, crowns, extractions, and more.



Covenant House Missouri is an open intake agency that provides help to young people ages 16-21 who are living without homes and have complex needs of education, employment, medical care, and life skills. Currently, there are more than 2,500 youth in St. Louis without homes and need assistance with these critical services. By providing free dental care, Dr. Cigno helps these youth improve their health, quality of life, and self-confidence by giving them better smiles.



As a native of St. Louis, giving back to the community is extremely important to Dr. Cigno and the staff at Cigno Dental Care. Partnering with Covenant House Missouri has allowed them to help hundreds within the youth community in desperate need of dental care. This partnering support has given Dr. Cigno the opportunity to help local youth feel confident in their smile as well as help boost their confidence in everyday life.



Oral decay is currently the leading preventable disease that affects children in most industrialized countries. Unfortunately, if children are not given proper education in preventing and treating oral decay, this condition may very well continue into their late childhood and early adult years. The vast majority of youth served by Covenant House Missouri have escaped from homes where they've experienced abuse, neglect, and/or poverty. The dental care that Dr. Cigno and his staff provides can help eliminate pain caused by oral decay as well as other health issues or aesthetic conditions that are preventing youth from feeling confident about their smiles.



Covenant House Missouri is the only independently funded youth organization in the state of Missouri. From July 2013 to June 2014 alone, Covenant House Missouri helped 317 youth succeed through the services they offer with mental health, education and career development, housing, and more. Their overarching goal is to help youth develop character and life skills which allow them to become self-sufficient, productive, and contributing members of society.



In addition to providing free dental care on a monthly basis to children of Covenant House Missouri, Dr. Cigno and his staff also participate in Dentistry from the Heart. Dentistry from the Heart, whom are also proud partners of the Missouri Mission of Mercy, is a national program that provides free dental care to those in need.



About Dr. Sam Cigno

Dr. Sam Cigno has been practicing dentistry in St. Louis for several decades. He is one of the most experienced dental professionals in the local area and continues to expand his knowledge and expertise through continuing education courses. He is a member of the ADA, a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, and a Master Affiliate of Fastbraces.



For more information about Dr. Cigno or the services he provides for children of Covenant House Missouri, please visit http://www.cignodentalcare.com.