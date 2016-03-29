St. Louis Residents Excited to Monkey Around This Spring

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Residents and visitors to the St. Louis area will get back to monkeying around when Go Ape, the nation's premier Treetop Adventure company, opens its Treetop Adventure Course in Creve Coeur Park on April 2, 2016 for its fourth season.



Go Ape Treetop Adventure Courses inject fun and exhilaration into everyday life by giving guests the unique opportunity to experience the park from an otherwise unobtainable vantage point. The course provides two to three hours of challenge and fun for anyone who wants some excitement but doesn't want to travel far to get it.



Just a short ride from downtown St. Louis, the course features include:



- 5 zip lines for a total of 2,610 feet of exhilaration!

- 2 Tarzan swings, a series of rope ladders, bridges, spider's webs and trapezes

- 34 obstacles situated 40 feet up in the forest canopy

- The first skateboard zip line in the Midwest

- Unique views of one of the most visited parks in St. Louis County



"Seeing Creve Coeur Park from 40 feet in the air is truly amazing," says Go Ape Managing Director Dan D'Agostino. "And while that might sound intimidating, pushing yourself outside your usual comfort zone just to see the views of the park is extremely rewarding."



Developed through a partnership with St. Louis Department of Parks and Recreation, the course is designed to allow for a wide variety of skill levels, offering a balanced mixture of challenge and fun.



As part of the partnership Go Ape Treetop Adventure courses support the park and local communities in which they are based by taking part in park cleanups, non-native invasive plant removal, and by donating free and discounted tickets to undeserved and special needs groups. Last year, Go Ape donated more than $1.1 million in free and reduced-price tickets to local community groups.



Reservations are recommended through http://www.goape.com



Physical Location

Go Ape Creve Coeur Park

13219 Streetcar Drive

Maryland Heights, MO 63043



For directions, visit: http://goape.com/zip-line/missouri-creve-coeur-park



VISIT US

http://www.goape.com

http://www.facebook.com/GoApeUSA

http://www.twitter.com/GoApeUSA

http://www.instagram.com/GoApeUSA

http://www.youtube.com/goapeusa



About Go Ape!

A Go Ape Treetop Adventure Course is an outdoor experience that provides participants 2-3 hours of outdoor fun and exercise. The result is spectacular. The course allows participants to explore the park from an otherwise unobtainable vantage point while navigating through the treetops using zip lines, obstacles and tarzan swings.