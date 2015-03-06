St. Patrick's Day Chocolate Anus Available at Chocolateanus.com

Lexington, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2015 --St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner and Chocolate Anus is introducing a delicious anus to celebrate the holiday. The St. Patrick's Day anus has an Irish Creme filling and is made from Guittard chocolate.



"We're excited to create another product that brings smiles to people's faces" says Chocolate Anus co-founder Nick Solon "St. Paddy would be proud!"



The St. Patrick's Day anus and the 6 other chocolate anus flavors can be ordered through http://www.chocolateanus.com/ Customers can use promo code paddysanus to receive 10% off their entire order anytime during March 2015.



Learn about new Chocolate Anus products by subscribing to the newsletter at

http://eepurl.com/bdwnqj



About Chocolate Anus

Chocolate Anus products are Rainforest Alliance and Fair Trade certified. Chocolate Anus is owned and operated by Back Door Novelties, a Kentucky-based corporation located at 838 E. High Street Suite #304, Lexington, KY. Back Door Novelties creates and grows brands that make people laugh. The team can be reached at 844-629-6600 or by email at press@backdoornovelties.com