St. Seton's Orphaned Animals Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Falls Church, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2011 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that St. Seton's Orphaned Animals (http://www.saintseton.com) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



St. Seton's Orphaned Animals will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on St. Seton's Orphaned Animals efforts to help people and their pets.



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome St. Seton's Orphaned Animals to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



“SBWire's support is instrumental to our ability to get the word out about our supportive services,” said Jeanette Allard, Operations Director of St. Seton's Orphaned Animals.



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About St. Seton's Orphaned Animals

St. Seton's Orphaned Animals helps people and their pets through their, "Meals on Wheels" for pets of senior citizens; subsidized veterinary care, as well as spay/neuter services and pet adoption program. Our organization is unique because we research the causes for pet euthanasia and implement preventative programs to keep pets in their homes and out of the shelters. During our 11 year history, we have provided spay/neuter services to over 1000 pets, veterinary care for hundreds and we have fed literally thousands of pets belonging to financially challenged pet parents. Our near term goal is to open a non-profit veterinary clinic to provide care for the pets of economically disadvantaged members of our community. For more information visit - http://www.saintseton.com



