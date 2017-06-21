Stack Marketing Group Names Kiel Colon Cancer 501c3 2017-2018 Benefit Partner

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2017 --In exciting news for the many people concerned with efforts to fight colon cancer, leading event promoter and brand representative company Stack Marketing Group has announced Kiel Colon Cancer will be their benefit partner for 2017-2018. This new relationship is expected to help raise both awareness of and funds for the well-respected charity.



"We saw an opportunity to forge a relationship with a charity we share some deep personal experiences with and couldn't be happier to help," commented Vince Milson, Founder and Business Development Manager of Stack Marketing Group. "We are really looking forward to seeing what 2017-2018 brings for all concerned."



According to Stack Marketing Group, their choice in benefit partner for 2017-2018 was made easier by holding common experiences with Kiel Colon Cancer. The marketing group's founder's mother Pandora Milson passed away in October of 2004 of colon cancer, a sad experience they share with Kiel Colon Cancer whose founder, George Kiel lost his own mother Debra from colon cancer in 2015. It's well known that colon cancer research is in deep need of increased funding, and the relationship between Stack Marketing Group and Kiel Colon Cancer aims at helping in this vital area. In addition they plan on helping colon cancer education and awareness initiatives and promoting healthier lifestyle choices, all as part of their mission to decrease the number of preventable deaths caused by colon cancer.



The first major Stack Marketing Group event planned for the benefit partnership is the highly anticipated Southern Fried Chicken Fest taking place on August 12, 2017 in Houston, Texas.



For more information be sure to visit https://www.stackmarketinggroup.com and https://kielcoloncancer.org.