New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --Staffing Industry Segment Swells on reports at VISTA Conference



The global market for non-employee workers has reportedly swelled to $3 trillion U.S. dollars according to Jeannine Parise, President & CEO of VMS Accelerators, Inc. “We have seen tremendous growth in both the international markets and within the scope-of-work business sector. This is in addition to the already burgeoning domestic markets for contingent workers,” according to Parise.



These findings, among other industry trends were revealed at the 4th semi-annual VISTA Conference last month in New Orleans, Louisiana. In attendance were over 100 selected CEO’s, Presidents and Owners of private and publicly traded staffing firms in addition to the Top 10 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) of contingent worker programs to the Fortune 500. Supplier Managers from Allegis Global Solutions, KellyOCG, Geometric Results, Monument Consulting, Pontoon, ProUnlimited and Randstad Sourceright shared insights into market growth and service opportunities. “The size of the market dictates that more collaboration between service providers and suppliers is necessary to capitalize on this opportunity for growth,” said Parise.



According to research from Gartner, Inc., worldwide IT spending is projected to increase 3.1% in 2014 to a total of $3.8 trillion.



“The explosive growth of this segment of the industry means that the global demand for a flexible, mobile and highly skilled workforce is at an all time high. Globalization, economies-of-scale and the proliferation of Big Data has led this charge and we are thrilled to be bringing together the best minds in the industry at the VISTA conference to move change forward,” said Parise.



About VMS Accelerators, Inc.

Headquartered in New York, NY, VMS Accelerators, Inc., produces the VISTA conference series for the Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Vendor Management Systems (VMS) segment of the Human Capital solutions industry.



For further information contact:

Jim Coughlin, Creative Director

VMS Accelerators, Inc.

925-819-0326

jim@vmsaccel.com