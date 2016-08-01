Stahmann Pecan Announces New Website for Their Family Owned Pecan Farm

La Luz, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Stahmann Pecan, a 3,200 acre family owned pecan farm in southern New Mexico, announces the redesign of their website. As part of Stahmann's commitment to quality and experience, they've rebuilt the site for visitors and customers to navigate easily.



The new website includes information on Stahmann Pecans' products, shipping, Kosher pecan and third party certifications, blog posts, contact, and information about the company.



As always, the upgraded website will offer an easy-to-contact order information for existing customers and new visitors. We have our email, contact form, and phone number listed where visitors can easily ask questions about our pecans.



Our family owned and operated farm has provided exceptional, consistent quality pecans since 1932. We offer SQF level 3 and Star-K Kosher certified pecans in halves and pieces. Our pecan halves include mammoth, junior mammoth, jumbo, and extra large. Our pieces include extra large and large.



Stahmann Pecan customers continually praise the company for its consistent quality. Stahmann Pecans are excellent for re-bagging into solo packs, baking, cooking, roasting, confectionary items, ice cream, cereals, and health foods. Specialty food and gourmet industries often use the pecans in chocolates, granolas, breakfast bars, salads, breads, and healthy snack options.



The new website features a gallery of photos where viewers can see the estate grown pecan farm, located in the Mesilla Valley along the Rio Grande River. They can also view a professionally created video that outlines the processing procedures Stahmann Pecans uses in production of pecans.



The entire production process is handled by Stahmann Pecans. They never use a third party to shell or process the pecans. Stahmanns grows, harvests, shells, packages, and ships all of their bulk pecans to customers around the world.



For more information about Stahmann Pecans and to contact the company, visit http://www.StahmannPecan.com.



About Stahmann Pecan

As a leader in this industry, Stahmanns' utilizes innovative processing and harvesting techniques that ensure the quality of all the bulk pecans they produce. They focus their efforts on two different varieties of nuts. The Western Schlye and Bradley varieties they produce are both Kosher-certified. Additionally, the shelling plant in operation is certified as a SQF Level-3 operation. The investment this company makes in their facilities ensures there is no presence of contamination while all the standards outlined by the company are maintained.



Stahmanns can be reached via the online forms present on their website at http://www.StahmannPecan.com



Contact:

Sally Stahmann

Sales: Pecans@Stahmanns.com

575-526-2453 ext: 108

Website: http://www.StahmannPecan.com

Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/Stahmann

Address: 22500 S HWY 28, La Mesa, NM, 88004