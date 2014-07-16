Stainless Steel Batteries from Triple Seven eCigs Offer Some of the Best Value in the Industry

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --Out of all the products required for enjoyable vaping, no other electronic cigarette item is as essential as a decent battery. And Triple Seven eCigs goes above and beyond in their battery manufacturing. They offer the highest quality batteries on the market at a price that is entirely reasonable.



Their stainless short manual battery is a silver-hued essential for any discerning electronic cigarette user. The fine craftsmanship and peerless operation of the product ensures pleasurable vaping every time. The manual battery operates at the press of the activation switch. The longer the user holds down the switch, the thicker and fuller the vapor will be.



Consumers can regulate their vaping to get the kind of experience they want from their electronic cigarette. This battery is being sold at a clearance price now, making it bar none the best value in electronic cigarette batteries. Triple Seven is selling the product direct from its website for $9.95. This is not a cheap version of one of the company’s more popular batteries. All of their products are among the finest in the industry, and they are designed to be durable and to operate flawlessly. These batteries come with a 30 day warranty.



The sophisticated design on these batteries ensures they are suitable for social occasions. The classy and elegant style makes them perfect for enjoying an electronic cigarette at any time without consumers having to self-conscious about their vaping paraphernalia. Triple Seven continuously makes the kinds of electronic cigarette products that people want to use and are extremely satisfied with.



And this battery, like many of the company’s products, is able to be used with numerous other products that the company produces. It works with most of Triple Seven’s vaping tanks and chargers, ensuring it can be used with starter kits and as a replacement battery.



About Triple Seven E-Cigs

Triple Seven E-Cigs is Located in Burbank, California and is a premium manufacture of electronic cigarettes and e liquid sold wold wide. Triple Seven produces dozens of uniquely designed products to satisfy every need of the electronic cigarette user.