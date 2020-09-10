Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2020 --Homeowners in Buffalo, Morgantown WV, and surrounding areas are finding that installing stair lift technology is beneficial on multiple levels. Some benefits of installing stair lifts include improved accessibility, increased home value, and maximized safety.



Stair lifts provide advanced features for homeowners that fit over stair cases and glide up and down multi-story homes with ease. Now more than ever before, homeowners are installing indoor stair lifts to take home accessibility to the next level--literally.



First and foremost, stairlift technology helps homeowners move freely in the comfort of their home. With staircases being a challenge for many homeowners with limited mobility, stair lifts give individuals a sense of independence and allow for free-range of multi-level homes. Improved mobility is the most obvious and common reason homeowners install stair lifts.



Secondly, stair lift technology adds to the overall value of homes. Homes that have unique and valuable features, such as stair lifts, tend to be dramatically more valuable than homes without accessibility accommodations. This makes stair lifts have an impressive return of investment with tangible benefits for homeowners looking to sell.



Thirdly, stair lifts promote a safer environment for everyone. Not only do individuals confined to chairs benefit from stair lift technology, stair lifts are ideal for anyone that may struggle climbing up and walking downstairs.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator serves homeowners and businesses in Pittsburgh, Rochester, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas with a range of indoor accessibility services. Through the installation and maintenance of stair lift technologies, the team of professionals at Access Elevator helps transform the lives of various individuals with limited mobility. In addition, Access Elevator carefully considers their clients' budgets to find the ideal accessibility option at the ideal rate. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about the various types of stair lifts that Access Elevator can provide.