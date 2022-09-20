Stairlift Medics Emerges as a Leading Stairlift Company in Bel Air and Bowie, Maryland

Damascus, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2022 --As people age, getting up and down the stairs can become an increasing challenge. Due to old age and other physical infirmities, navigating staircases securely and independently becomes stressful and depressing. With stairlifts, issues like these are avoidable. The modern stairlift has excellent features to ensure improved safety and comfort while navigating stairs.



Stairlift Medics is a leading resource for quality stairlifts with high-end safety features. These stairlifts are designed to facilitate safe and comfortable stair climbing without the need to climb stairs. As the elderly get in, the stairlift will automatically take them up and down the stairs. The seat height is adjustable, and the armrests are padded to prevent injuries and falls.



As a leading stairlift company in Bel Air and Bowie, Maryland, Stairlift Medics delivers the best stairlift installation and repair service available, going above and beyond to meet the requirements of their clients. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for those who choose a stairlift as an efficient means of transportation in their homes.



Cost is a significant factor in the decision to buy a stairlift, but the company wants to point out that their stairlifts are among the most affordable options on the market. They provide value for money, ensuring that all customers receive the best service possible while they utilize Stairlift Medics' stairlifts.



As a leading supplier of Bruno stairlifts, Stairlift Medics uses only parts sourced in the United States. The goal is to install stairlifts with a seamless combination of value, quality, durability, and affordability.



As a family-owned and operated company with over 30 years of experience, Stairlift Medics has an extensive understanding of most stairlift brands. Years of industry knowledge and expertise allow for extremely precise installation and warranty services. Whether for installation or repair, the technicians can thoroughly examine the issue, recommend the best option for clients' needs, and perform repairs as needed.



Stairlift Medics is experienced and qualified to repair, install, or sell stairlifts manufactured by Acorn, Handicare, Harmar, Sterling, ThyssenKrupp, and Access Industries. Clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region count on them for their impeccable customer service, straightforward repair work, and understanding of customer needs.



For more information on a used stairlift in Fairfax, Virginia, and Annapolis, Maryland, visit https://www.stairliftmedics.com/new-stairlifts/.



Call 800-695-6339 for more details.



About Stairlift Medics

Stairlift Medics helps homeowners with stairlift repair services and maintenance throughout Silver Spring, Frederick, Upper Marlboro, Baltimore, Damascus, MD, and the surrounding areas.