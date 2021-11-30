Stairlift Medics Excels in Chairlift Installation in Philadelphia and Doylestown

Damascus, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --A chairlift installation cost might be a life-changing decision. These devices have the potential to transform the lives of many individuals. From the elderly to those who have limited movement due to an injury or surgery, everyone can benefit from chairlift installation in Philadelphia and Doylestown.



Chairlifts are so popular because, unlike elevators or lifts, they don't take too much space. On top of that, there's no need to tear down a sizable portion for the installation of the device.



A popular misconception about stairlift installation is that they are fastened and attached to the wall when installed in the house; however, this is not true; they are fixed to the stair treads and not the wall, requiring hardly any modification. The stairlift is installed on a stairlift track that spans the whole length of the staircase.



A track is mounted to the wall on brackets for stairlift installation, keeping the stairlift rails raised from the stairs. The brackets are secured to the stair steps with 2 to 5 screws per bracket, ensuring that the banister and adjacent walls are not damaged.



The modern stairlifts are available for small staircases, curved or straight flights of steps, and all provide various features. Straight stairlifts may often only be put on staircases that are at least 28 inches wide. Curved stairlifts require around 30 inches of space. Molding, railings, and other projections might limit the width of the staircase since these measurements are measured from the farthest obstruction.



Stairlift Medics applies their experience and skills in dealing with a wide range of stairlift concerns. The key switch, power supply, battery disconnect switch, error codes, and other components are frequently impacted. The expert technicians at Stairlift Medics do an in-depth investigation of the problems and recommend the best remedies.



