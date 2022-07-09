Stairlift Medics Excels in Stairlift Service in King of Prussia and Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Damascus, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --Most stairlifts are mechanical, meaning the system's components may have issues over time. With a breakdown, senior adults are likely to lose control over their stairlift and may end up with a fall, therefore, hospitalization. All these issues can be better avoided through timely upkeep and stairlift service in King of Prussia and Doylestown, Pennsylvania.



Stairlift breakdown is a common occurrence. It can happen to any system - manual, motorized, or battery-powered. That said, choosing professional assistance for the upkeep and maintenance of the system is highly recommended.



One of the basic reasons why stairlifts may stop working is overloading the stairlift motor. Carrying heavy objects may cause the motor to overheat, and thus the system may stop working.



If the stairlift's power source is insufficient to drive the motor, then the motor will not work properly. The technicians must be allowed to check the power supply.



Other issues include obstructions in the path of the lift, key switch issues, seat and armrest issues, and so on. The technicians at Stairlift Medics are capable enough to detect and diagnose the problem following an inspection and evaluation and recommend solutions accordingly.



The lift also has a battery disconnect switch, which acts as the main disconnect. Manufacturers tend to put them where they can be hard to find. If this switch is turned off, the lift may not work. No matter how major or minor the issues may seem, any attempt to fix them without professional help is unwarranted.



The professional experts at Stairlift Medics are equipped with advanced tools and technologies to diagnose issues before they become severe and costly.



As a leading service provider, Stairlift Medics is dedicated to providing its valued customers with the best stairlift repair and maintenance services. Not only can they competently execute the stairlift repair, but they can also replace the old unit and install a brand new stairlift. They extend their services to leading brands, including Acorn, Bruno, Handicare, Harmar, and Sterling.



