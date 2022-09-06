Stairlift Medics Offers Affordable Used Stairlift in Fairfax, Virginia and Annapolis, Maryland

Damascus, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2022 --Stairlifts are a great mobility aid for anyone who has difficulty climbing the stairs in their home safely and comfortably daily. These practical solutions with a motorized chair that moves on stair-mounted rails ensure safe and enjoyable navigation between floors. Straight lifts travel up a staircase without curves or landings, but a curved stairlift can be tailored to any staircase configuration.



While a new stairlift can be costly, used stairlifts in Fairfax, Virginia, and Annapolis, Maryland are within reach of many homeowners. An investment in used stairlifts drives savings in maintenance and long-term costs, particularly when it comes to energy use.



A simple and straight staircase requires a stairlift for a short period, less than five years. A used staircase is reasonably the most convenient option. People with temporary mobility issues may opt for a used stairlift.



Stairlift Medics offers used stairlifts to rehabilitation centers, medical and pharmaceutical industries, private homes and renovations, residential care facilities for the elderly, churches, and businesses.



Their stairlifts are subject to 2-year overall parts and a labor warranty on defective parts. While fixing an existing stairlift is prohibitive due to age and other issues, their parts and labor warranty can make the purchase process of a used stairlift very attractive to people with mobility issues.



Stairlift Medics has been installing and maintaining used stair lifts in Fairfax, Virginia, and Annapolis, Maryland, for over thirty years. Their factory-certified professionals have years of expertise installing stair lifts, enabling them to provide clients with a quality installation that works best for their property. Every used stairlift includes a seat belt, a swiveling seat, and safety sensors, and their professionals evaluate each safety feature before leading clients through the first trip.



As a local, family-owned stairlift company in Bel Air and Bowie, Maryland, Stairlift Medics provides quick service even long after the first year of warranty coverage, eliminating extra costs for repairs and maintenance of the stairlift for a long time to come.



