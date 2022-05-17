Stairlift Medics Offers Bruno Stairlift for Sale in Plymouth Meeting and Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Damascus, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2022 --Stairlift turns out to be a fantastic solution for the elderly and disabled. It works on a simple mechanism whereby a motorized rail attached to the staircase moves the chair up and down. All one has to do is sit on the chair and fasten the seatbelt, and the button will help them move up and down.



The emergence of the modern stairlift has almost replaced the need for an extensive elevator. While elevator installation requires pulling down a certain portion of the wall, there's no such thing necessary for stairlift installation. Hence, it is less disruptive and more effective and efficient.



As for installation, it is always ideal for handing it over to the experts. There are several aspects one must check before choosing an option. The service of an electrician might be required to ensure power is available where it is required. Stairlift Medics has expert professionals and technicians who know what it takes to install a stairlift.



Today, Stairlift Medics offers Bruno stairlifts for sale in Plymouth Meeting and Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Bruno provides some things that many might find more appealing, such as a better warranty structure and higher weight capacity.



These stairlifts provide an easy, cost-effective solution to climb the stairs without struggle or discomfort. Straight stairlifts are typically used to regain access to an upstairs bedroom or a basement laundry area in a home.



Both Bruno indoor straight stairlift models have premium made in America features such as a distinctive vertical rail design, an easy exit offset swivel seat, two wireless remote controls, obstruction safety sensors, and more. The Elan can lift up to 300 pounds, while the Elite can carry up to 400 pounds. The Elite seat also has a well-cushioned chair with a curved, high backrest for unrivaled comfort.



For more information on a stairlift in Doylestown and Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, visit https://www.stairliftmedics.com/new-stairlifts/.



Call 866-446-0689 for details.



About Stairlift Medics

Stairlift Medics helps homeowners with Bruno stairlift installation repair services and maintenance throughout Silver Spring, Frederick, Upper Marlboro, Baltimore, Damascus, MD, and the surrounding areas.