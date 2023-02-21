Stairlift Medics Offers the Harmar SL300 Stairlift in Frederick and Washington, D.C.

Damascus, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2023 --The Harmar SL300 stairlift is a fantastic alternative to traditional stair climbing, and it is available in Frederick and Washington, D.C. With a simple installation process, the Harmar SL300 stairlift is an excellent option for those who need mobility assistance to navigate stairs.



As people grow older, mobility can become more of a challenge. Getting around stairs can be particularly difficult. Plus, due to the physical exertion involved, it can even be dangerous. With Harmar stair lifts, those with mobility issues can more safely and easily navigate between different levels in their homes.



The Harmar SL300 stairlift has special features designed to maximize safety and ease of use, such as secure seatbelts and keyed switches to prevent unauthorized use. The obstruction sensors automatically stop the lift if an object is blocking its path, and the seat height is adjustable. It also includes a built-in power swivel seat that rotates at the top of the stairs, allowing for easy transfer from the stair lift to the landing.



Depending on the user's needs, the Harmar SL300 stairlift can be customized with additional features such as a motorized fold-away footrest or an extendable seat. One can have an extra-wide seat for improved comfort, a swivel arm to aid in getting on and off the lift, or an automated folding footplate to make it easier for people with mobility issues to get into the chair.



Stairlift Medics is a reliable supplier and installer of stairlifts, offering the Harmar SL300 stairlift in Frederick and Washington, D.C.. Their knowledgeable staff will guide customers through the process of choosing the right stairlift for their needs and ensuring that it is properly installed. They understand the importance of comfort and safety and strive to provide the best customer service experience possible.



Whether for installation or repairs, Stairlift Medics can take care of all stairlift needs. The technicians are trained and certified to work on all makes and models of stairlifts. Customers will feel secure knowing their stairs are in good hands.



For more information on the Harmar SL600 stairlift in Frederick and Springfield, Maryland, visit https://www.stairliftmedics.com/harmar-pinnacle-sl600-stairlift-for-sale-installation-Frederick-Annapolis-Md-Northern-VA-Washington-DC/.



Call 800-695-6339 for details.



About Stairlift Medics

Stairlift Medics helps homeowners with stairlift repair services and maintenance throughout Silver Spring, Frederick, Upper Marlboro, Baltimore, Damascus, MD, and the surrounding areas.