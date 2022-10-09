Stairlift Medics Specializes in Sterling Stairlift Repair in Catonsville and Towson, Maryland

Damascus, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2022 --They can deal with issues like the lift moving a few inches before stopping or giving out odd noises, beeping, or stubbornness to move. Stairlift Medics offers repair and maintenance services for all major brands and types of stairlifts produced during the last ten years. As a comprehensive repair company, they can resolve any stairlift issue. Sterling stairlift repair in Catonsville and Towson, Maryland is one of their specialties.



Their stairlift experts have received factory training and certification. Clients don't need to buy a stairlift from them to obtain their services. They also do not need a service agreement to repair a stair lift.



They repair and maintain various stairlifts, including outdoor, curved, and straight variants. Using simple diagnostic codes, Stairlift Medics assists customers in troubleshooting their issues. Depending on the model, the diagnostic codes display is often situated on the front panel under the on/off switch or adjacent.



While assisting with diagnostic codes, they can send a specialist to the site to solve the issue. After all, a Sterling stairlift signifies independence in the home, and they understand how vital it is to their clients.



A stairlift from Sterling is vital to freedom and safety. Keeping it running smoothly with regular stairlift maintenance is essential for prolonged service.



Stairlift Medics provide repair and maintenance services for Sterling stairlifts in Silver Spring, Frederick, Upper Marlboro, Baltimore, Damascus, Maryland, and the surrounding regions.



Regardless of the model, regular maintenance will help any stairlift retain all of its desirable features. Some manufacturers mandate annual maintenance as a condition of their warranties. Stairlift Medics is pleased to provide superior stairlift maintenance not only for Sterling but also for other brands.



In addition to repairing a Sterling stairlift, they will evaluate the rest of the equipment. If one item requires repair, mainly due to wear and tear, another may also need care. As for any modifications to the original installation, including sounds, hesitancy, control difficulties, charges, and more, they are always ready to render services.



For more information on stairlift repair in Reston and Towson, Maryland, visit https://www.stairliftmedics.com/.



Call 800-695-6339 for details.



About Stairlift Medics

