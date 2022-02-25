Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in mobility products including home elevators and vehicles, is pleased to be able to offer stairlifts for residential applications in Bloomington, Peoria, Chicagoland, Chicago, Gurnee, McHenry and the surrounding areas. A stairlift from one of our premium stairlift vendors may just be the thing that is needed to remain in the home.



It can sometimes be difficult to understand why someone would want to add a stairlift to their home. It could be due to pain, muscle weakness, lack of good balance, or any other number of issues that relate to the body. Stairlifts provide a way to minimize these issues without forcing someone out of the home that they want to remain in.



Making the home more comfortable for family members can offer significant benefits for everyone living in the home. And stairlifts don't always have to be permanent installations, as sometimes a patient would only need to have one temporarily until they recover. Or a temporary installation is a way to test out having one and allowing the homeowner to decide if they want to keep it.



Modern stairlifts are now packed with a variety of safety features that provide for years of worry-free use. Seats that swivel at the top of the staircase to allow easy on/easy off. A retractable seat belt and obstruction sensors. A compact design that can fold against the wall to allow the stairs to still be used. Heavy-duty construction to handle nearly every person.



Stairlifts provide a safe means of traveling between the floors in the home, meaning that everyone in the family can be confident that the stairs will no longer be a source of worry. We firmly believe in providing home equipment that is the safest and most reliable available.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in the home. By providing several different models of stairlifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



