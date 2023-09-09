Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, has been providing residential and commercial customers a variety of mobility devices that help enhance safety and prevent injury. One of the most common mobility devices they install are stairlifts in Lake Geneva, Galena, Chicago, Schaumburg, Glenview, Dekalb, and the surrounding areas. With more than 30 years of providing mobility solutions for homes and businesses, they have the knowledge and experience to help answer any questions you may have. Whether clients are looking for a permanent installation, or just want to rent a stairlift for a short period, contact their team today to get started on enhancing the safety of the stairs.



While at one time a stairlift might have been aimed at only the elderly, these days there are many who can benefit from having a stairlift in the home. Those who may have ever had their leg in a cast from an accident or surgery, they can understand how challenging stairs can be. Anyone who is experiencing mobility issues for any reason is a candidate to have a stairlift added to their home. Stairlifts are meant for everyone, not just a select few.



Stairlifts are meant to help increase the safety of using stairs, regardless of who uses the stairlift. Because so many homes have stairs, whether that is to get upstairs or downstairs to a basement, or both, there is always a risk of tripping, losing one's balance, and injuring oneself. It also brings back a sense of independence for those who would otherwise choose not to access parts of their home due to the stairs presenting such a problem.



While permanent stairlift installations are much of what Access Elevator does, they can also do a temporary stairlift installation in the home. These temporary installations are done for a variety of reasons, including, to have the primary users of them see how they will affect their lives with not having to navigate stairs any longer in their homes. In some cases, it is temporary because the person that will be using it for is only temporarily needing the assistance in the home, such as recovering from a surgery on a foot or leg.



Stairlifts can be installed on both straight staircases, as well as curved stairs. They even have stairlifts that can be installed outdoors, such as on the steps that lead from a deck or platform down to the sidewalk in Lake Geneva, Galena, Chicago, Schaumburg, Glenview, Dekalb, or surrounding areas. Contact them today to learn about each of the different options with stairlifts and schedule a time for their technicians to come and measure the stairs to get started.



Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements.