Stairway lifts are improving indoor mobility for individuals experiencing social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Access Elevator has risen to the challenge of providing stairway lift technology to individuals stuck indoors in Pittsburgh, Ithaca NY, Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo, Morgantown NY, and areas close by.



The Coronavirus pandemic has called for social distancing and self-isolation regulations that have caused individuals to remain indoors for extended periods of time. While social isolation has decreased the spread of the COVID-19 virus, some individuals with limited mobility have encountered complicated issues while staying inside their multi-story homes. However, stairway lifts can assist individuals with limited mobility by providing more freedom and independence to move freely in their homes during the Coronavirus pandemic.



Some stairway lifts provide special safety features including safety belts, emergency stops, and swivel technology that promotes independence while keeping individuals safe. For elderly or handicapped individuals residing in their homes alone during the pandemic, these safety features can give peace of mind and in some cases, save a life.



Stairway lifts come in many shapes, sizes, and models. There are various options to choose from when it comes to stairway lift technology. From curved stairlifts, platform lifts, straight stairlifts, and more, professionals at Access Elevator can help assess your needs and assist you in finding the stairway lift technology that helps you stay safe and independent during the COVID-19 pandemic.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator has over 50 years of expertise serving residents and businesses in Morgantown NY, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca NY, and the surrounding areas. Carrying a range of stairway lift options, the team of technicians at Access Elevator has helped clients through the COVID-19 crisis by providing home mobility technology that makes staying indoors more comfortable and bearable for individuals with limited mobility. For more information visit www.accesselevator.com today!