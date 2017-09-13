Stakana Analytics Announces Product Milestone and Unveils New Brand Identity

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --Stakana Analytics (stakana.com), a growing leader in predictive analytics and intelligence solutions for midsize banks and credit unions has unveiled a new visual identity. The evolved brand spans across all of the company's materials.



Stakana's proprietary business intelligence solutions offer clients from midsize banks and credit unions the ability to precisely target their customers and members intelligently to build, engage and grow their customer base, increase revenue and decrease costs. To signify the evolution of this predictive solution suite, Stakana Analytics developed and today introduced their newly evolved brand.



"There are many ways midsize banks and credit unions can utilize behavioral and predictive intelligence," said Nick Simonton, vice president of marketing and business operations at Stakana. "Stakana's brand evolution expresses our refined - and evolved - commitment to better help them reach their customers and members in ways that matter most. Our solutions and, more specifically our scientists, can accurately predict future behavior based on past behavior to help isolate individuals likely to leave or who are ripe for other financial products. This information can help banks and credit unions reduce their costs while increasing efficiency and revenue."



"When faced with the question of whether to evolve our brand or stay the same, we knew evolving was the only smart direction," said Nate Derby, president of Stakana. "This evolution reflects the evolution of our products and our offerings. We are growing, and ultimately it is important our customers know we are committed to ensuring everything we do helps in ways that are both meaningful and innovative. This evolution comes at a pivotal time in our growth and allows us to tell a bigger story around business and predictive intelligence."



The evolved brand for Stakana features a refined and updated logo that communicates strength, energy and a personal touch, all of which are core commitments Stakana makes to each of its clients.



About Stakana Analytics

Stakana Analytics helps midsize banks and credit unions attract, grow and engage their best customers utilizing a suite of predictive and business intelligence solutions. Stakana strives to bring cutting-edge business intelligence solutions within reach for smaller community banks and credit unions and to help them succeed in their battle against the "big banks" in their ongoing consumer banking battle.



