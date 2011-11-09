Stalk It™ Arrives at BOARDLife Premier

Sustainability Meets Artistic Expression on Four Wheels
McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2011 --Denver’s Lower Highlands (LoHi) neighborhood is home to a remarkable new space that is at the intersection of art, fashion, high-performance and sustainability. BOARDLife is a showplace of rolling art disguised as longboards. Longboards and longboarding culture have exploded onto the mainstream scene. No longer cobbled together out of spare parts, today’s longboards are high performance, high fashion, high art, and highly collectable.
BOARDLife is a one-of-a-kind concept, a cutting-edge longboard focused boutique that offers boards that are equally at home blasting down switchbacks, cruising Wash Park, or prominently displayed in a collection for their beauty. Their ultra-hip retail store, recently featured on Denver’s 9News, has successfully fused style, art, sustainability and high-performance with the longboarding lifestyle.
Stalk It™, the innovative high-performance, low-ECO impact longboard company is the only company on the planet with a longboard inducted into the Smithsonian Institute Permanent Collection. Their amazing longboard collection has been endorsed by pro-surfers Alana Blanchard and Bobby Martinez, world-renowned street artist Mr. Kaves, and legendary Skater Christian Hosoi. Hosoi says “This board is amazing man, it handles like a Ferrari.” Stalk It™ boards have been featured as must-have items in magazines such as Outside Magazine, 5280 Magazine, and Wired UK, just to name a few. Stalk It™ Longboards are being snapped up for personal collections by pro athletes and even Hollywood actors like Tony Besson.
On December 6, 2010, Stalk It™ founder Lane Segerstrom set the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed on a towed skateboard. His speed of 78.1 mph, shattered the previous record set by pro skateboarder Danny Way as featured on MTV’s Fantasy Factory with Rob Dyrdek.
See the World Record Video Here
Come experience BOARDLife’s premier Saturday, November 12th , where Stalk It™ Longboards is set to exclusively unveil its entire collection of celebrity endorsed Signature longboards. You won’t want to miss this gala event. Come celebrate with BOARDLife this Saturday. Hang out with Guinness World Record Holder Lane Segerstrom, meet other Denver-area longboarders, and be a part of the longboard scene.
BOARDLife is hosting the PREMIER PARTY Saturday November 12th from 5-9PM at its ultra-hip Lower Highlands (LoHi) location in Denver.
2000 W. 30th Avenue Denver, CO
