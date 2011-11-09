Stalk It™ Arrives at BOARDLife Premier

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2011 --Denver’s Lower Highlands (LoHi) neighborhood is home to a remarkable new space that is at the intersection of art, fashion, high-performance and sustainability. BOARDLife is a showplace of rolling art disguised as longboards. Longboards and longboarding culture have exploded onto the mainstream scene. No longer cobbled together out of spare parts, today’s longboards are high performance, high fashion, high art, and highly collectable.



BOARDLife is a one-of-a-kind concept, a cutting-edge longboard focused boutique that offers boards that are equally at home blasting down switchbacks, cruising Wash Park, or prominently displayed in a collection for their beauty. Their ultra-hip retail store, recently featured on Denver’s 9News, has successfully fused style, art, sustainability and high-performance with the longboarding lifestyle.



Stalk It™, the innovative high-performance, low-ECO impact longboard company is the only company on the planet with a longboard inducted into the Smithsonian Institute Permanent Collection. Their amazing longboard collection has been endorsed by pro-surfers Alana Blanchard and Bobby Martinez, world-renowned street artist Mr. Kaves, and legendary Skater Christian Hosoi. Hosoi says “This board is amazing man, it handles like a Ferrari.” Stalk It™ boards have been featured as must-have items in magazines such as Outside Magazine, 5280 Magazine, and Wired UK, just to name a few. Stalk It™ Longboards are being snapped up for personal collections by pro athletes and even Hollywood actors like Tony Besson.



On December 6, 2010, Stalk It™ founder Lane Segerstrom set the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed on a towed skateboard. His speed of 78.1 mph, shattered the previous record set by pro skateboarder Danny Way as featured on MTV’s Fantasy Factory with Rob Dyrdek.



See the World Record Video Here



Come experience BOARDLife’s premier Saturday, November 12th , where Stalk It™ Longboards is set to exclusively unveil its entire collection of celebrity endorsed Signature longboards. You won’t want to miss this gala event. Come celebrate with BOARDLife this Saturday. Hang out with Guinness World Record Holder Lane Segerstrom, meet other Denver-area longboarders, and be a part of the longboard scene.

BOARDLife is hosting the PREMIER PARTY Saturday November 12th from 5-9PM at its ultra-hip Lower Highlands (LoHi) location in Denver.



2000 W. 30th Avenue Denver, CO



About BOARDLifeLocated in Denver, BOARDLife focuses on longboards, longboarding lifestyle products, and cruiser bicycles. With an inclusive philosophy, BOARDLife seeks to spread the "stoke" of longboarding and make the "Board Life" accessible to everyone by offering boards that cater to every age and experience level. BOARDLife focuses on carrying the highest quality longboards and accessories from manufacturers that embrace renewable materials and manufacturing processes. BOARDLife is committed to sustainability, and retail space features fixtures made from reclaimed Colorado beetle kill wood and they have installed an ultra-efficient LED lighting system throughout.BOARDLife also offers a one-of-a-kind custom board building experience called Deck It Out. Deck It Out lets an individual or group book a session and build custom longboards in the BOARDLife shop. Each board is completely customized from the deck shape, wheels, trucks, and custom grip. The boards can even be customized further by adding optional laser-etched artwork. This unique service is perfect for birthday parties, bachelor parties, and corporate team-building events.About Stalk It™ LongboardsStalk It™ Longboards was founded in McKinney, Texas in 2009 by Lane Segerstrom. Stalk It™ uses CornBoard™, a non-wood engineered pressed board material made from leftover corn stover (husks, leaves, and stalks) for the core of its high-performance low-ECO impact longboards.Each Stalk It™ board comes with the highest quality components and features jaw-dropping graphics that are inspired by the Stalk It™ entourage that includes Legendary Skater Christian Hosoi, Pro Surfer and Model Alana Blanchard, and Brooklyn Street Artist Mr. Kaves. Many of the Stalk It™ designs are by Denver-based artist, Todd Violano.