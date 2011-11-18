Stalk It™ Keeps It Local With Vertigo Skate Shop

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2011 --Locals Only!! That phrase takes on a new meaning when you talk about Vertigo, a local skate shop, carrying locally made Stalk It™ longboards. Vertigo Skate Shops, with 2 DFW Metroplex locations, has teamed up with local longboard company Stalk It™ to bring top-of-the-line longboards to the DFW skate scene. Stalk It™ is excited to have partnered with Vertigo as the first local retail outlet for Stalk It™ longboards. The Vertigo Skate Shop Location at the Shops at Fairview will be the first location to showcase Stalk It™ longboards and apparel.



Stalk It™, located in McKinney, is an innovative high-performance longboard company. Their low-ECO impact longboards are made from an innovative new material called CornBoard™. Stalk It™ boards are all Made in the USA. In fact, they are all made in Texas from corn that was grown in Texas. You don’t get more Local than that.



The Stalk It™ longboard collection has been endorsed by pro-surfers Alana Blanchard and Bobby Martinez, world-renowned street artist Mr. Kaves, and legendary Skater Christian Hosoi. Hosoi says "… it handles like a Ferrari." Stalk It™ boards have been featured as must-have items in magazines such as Outside Magazine, 5280 Magazine, and Wired UK, just to name a few.



Stalk It™ founder and McKinney resident, Lane Segerstrom, set the Guinness World Record for speed on a towed skateboard at 78.1 mph in December 2010. See Video Here.



About Vertigo Skate Shop

With 2 current locations in the Metroplex, and a new location opening soon; Vertigo Skate Shop serves all types of skaters. Longboarders, street, and vert skaters are able to find all the latest gear and clothing at Vertigo Skate Shops.



Vertigo Skate Shop is unique in that its location at the Shops at Fairview features an indoor half-pipe. This half-pipe allows Vertigo customers to improve their skating by practicing new tricks and testing new equipment. Another unique service that Vertigo offers is personal 1-on-1 skateboard instruction. The instructors at Vertigo offer customized lessons to cater to each skater’s ability and experience level.



About Stalk It™ Longboards

Stalk It™ Longboards was founded in McKinney, Texas in 2009 by Lane Segerstrom. Stalk It™ uses CornBoard™, a non-wood engineered pressed board material made from leftover corn stover (husks, leaves, and stalks) for the core of its high-performance low-ECO impact longboards. Each Stalk It™ board comes with the highest quality components and features jaw-dropping graphics.



