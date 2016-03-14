Stamford, CT Dentist Dr. Stephen Wolpo Offers Revolutionary Anti-Tooth Grinding Kit

Stamford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Dr. Stephen Wolpo, dentist at Smile Sensations Family Dental in Stamford, CT offers a groundbreaking 5-prong kit to combat Bruxism. Bruxism is the medical term for the involuntary act of grinding teeth that affect up to 30% of children and 1 in 20 adults. One of the most common cases of bruxism is sleep bruxism which is the gnashing of teeth while in an unconscious state. Because bruxism varies by degree and can happen when those affected are asleep, it is often hard to diagnose without trained professionals.



Bruxism is a serious condition that can lead to the deterioration of gums and teeth as well as damage joints and supporting muscles. Just because a person grinds their teeth, it doesn't necessarily mean that they have bruxism. Clenching can be a simple habitual trait that could have no negative effects, it is only when there is obvious wear and tear or discomfort that it's considered self-destructive behavior. Generally, 4 out of 5 people that have bruxism are unaware that have it.



Commonly, the response to bruxism is to simply treat the symptom by offering a mouth guard during sleep, however, Dr. Wolpo created a kit to treat the underlying factor that commonly causes tooth grinding: stress. With this kit, patients can benefit through the stopping of teeth grinding, lower anxiety, ear/headache relief, better night's sleep, and relief of sore or painful jaws. Because the kit is looking to treat and educate patients, with proper application, users have the possibility of never needing a mouth guard after being applied.



The kit contains a 5 prong system of attack using a Dentek mouth guard to help immediately break the cycle of teeth grinding, a brain wave alteration cd for stress relief and soothing subconscious factors contributing to stress during sleep, supplements of 5HTP – a natural calming supplement shown to reduce stress, a 13-page document to help educate about the intimate effects of bruxism, and last but not lease, a FREE bruxism exam with Dr. Wolpo for those local to Stamford CT.



Dr. Wolpo and his staff are committed to not just treating patient symptoms but doing their best to better the overall life-quality of their patients. The kit goes for $75 which is a bargain to potentially cure bruxism than just to offer disposable mouth guards that can be a variable expense. Moreover, Dr. Wolpo also offers free oral cancer screenings to help prevent the 11,000 annual American deaths due to oral cancer.



