Stampington & Company Puts Digital Inspiration Into Print

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2014 --From the photorealistic to the fantastic and fanciful, Stampington & Company’s new book-azine, Digital Inspiration, features unique and beautiful artwork on larger than life pages (9” W x 11.875” H). Launched this April, the annual publication is loaded with 224 pages of breathtaking images, engaging and informative articles, and innovative tutorials such as how to mix analog with digital. Awarded the 2014 American Inhouse Design Award by Graphic Design USA, the premiere issue is a standout in both design and content quality.



“To be selected, artwork had to be unique, well executed, and stunning,” said Christen Olivarez, Stampington & Company’s Director of Publishing. “We truly believe we narrowed it down to the absolute best.”



Readers can look forward to contributions from groundbreaking artists like Aimee Stewart, Mario van Middendorf, and Nicoletta Ranieri, as well as captivating features that include depictions of a painterly Paris, typographic collages, and whimsically haunting tableaus. For the more technically-inclined readers, the premiere issue covers creative layering techniques, the wonders of digital brushes, and inspirational designs for digital art journaling. Also included are reference guides for readers looking to learn new techniques or hone their knowledge of familiar ones, such as a software comparison chart and glossary.



The premiere issue is now available on newsstands or directly from Stampington & Company at Stampington.com/digital-inspiration or by calling 1-877-782-6737.



