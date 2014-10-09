Standard Edition of FlipBook Creator Announced the Latest Version 4.1.8

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --FlipPageMaker.com recently released its latest version of Flipbook Creator (v4.1.8). The digital publishing platform developer has fixed quite a few bugs that were reported by the users of previous version of Flipbook Creator. The updated version, as the developers have claimed, is now more effective on creating interactive digital flipbooks. The developers have ensured that the updated version is free of all errors and shortcomings.



One of the spokespersons of FlipPageMaker.com confirmed recently that the initial user response has been very encouraging and no negative feedbacks have been lodged yet. The Wordpress Plug-in preview issue has been successfully fixed by the developers. FlipPageMaker.com developers have also added mobile version and basic HTML version options to plugin/batch convert/upload online, making the digital publishing platform more accessible. The built-in library has also been modified (version 10.16) and the ‘PDF out of Memory’ error has been corrected. According to the FlipPageMaker.com developers, the Page Index now appears now in Fast Flip mode and a new ‘Zoom’ effect has been added to the Float template.



“We have fixed a lot of issues. The Fix Print issue that our dear customers had complained about has been eliminated. The Drag and Drop feature has been improved now. Digital publishers can now easily create nth number of publications using the 3D realistic effects”, one of the developers of FlipPageMaker.com confirmed the recent updates at the launch event held in GuangZhou of China today. “We believe that the Flipbook Creator v4.1.8 will be the complete solution for digital publishing. The bugs and errors have all been eliminated and we are quite hopeful about an enhanced user experience”, she added.



FlipPageMaker.com comes up with innovative and feature-heavy digital publishing platforms at regular intervals. The flipbooks developed with the cutting-edge software application can be published, downloaded and read both online and offline. The application has more than 400 built-in templates that digital publishers can use. Compatible with all versions of Windows starting from XP, the digital catalog software is also available in a different version for Mac. “From Google Analytics integration to hundreds of creative elements, the Flipbook Creator v4.1.8 will amaze flipbook designers in newer ways every day”, one developer from FlipPageMaker.com told the press.



