Standard Flash Flipbook Software Available with Awesome Flip eBook Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2014 --Authors can now create ‘flip’ e-Books in less than 10 minutes! Flip PDF is a new flash flipbook software which allows users to import their PDF file, choose a template, and generate professional looking content with ease. The application performs in three (3) simple steps and does not require coding or design skills.



Working both on and offline, the PDF flip magazine software can create flash & HTML5 ebooks for all devices (iPad/iPhone/Android) -- hosting colorful animations and sound. Users can publish flipbook online, send it via email, as well as burn it onto CD/DVD or USB flash drives. The application features various templates, themes, scenes, backgrounds and plugins.



Features include:



WIDE AUDIENCE REACH

Users can schedule to publish in Flash for PC and Mac, and HTML5 for mobile and tablet.



BRAND AWARENESS

Users can customize the flipbook toolbar with their company logo or website. Utilizing dozens of pre-designed templates, themes and backgrounds compatible with dozens of stunning and animated scenes. Plugins include banner, news rotator, image slider, music player, YouTube video banners, etc. Users may choose to build a presentation for meetings, storybooks for kids, or language books for learning with audio recording/synchronized scrolling and text.



GOOGLE ANALYTICS

Users can embed their Google Analytics code-- live and in real-time. This tool allows them to create, design, control and increase your marketing efforts.



SOCIAL NETWORK SHARING

Users can share their publication/s on Facebook, Twitter and other social networks, or send links via e-mail, and even embed their flipbook publication into their own sites!



MULTIPLE LANGUAGES

The platform is compatible with eleven (11) languages, including German, French, Spanish, Portuguese and more!



SERVERS

Users can upload or batch upload online instantly with no FTP or other upload tool. FTP allows for easy management in their customers’ browsers including PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android devices.



BOOKCASE TOOL

Users can build digital library to store and manage their e-Books or magazines. Users can choose to collect and showcase in their bookcase page automatically.



BOOKCASE SHOPPING CART

Users have available the "Buy Now" button which allows them to paste anywhere to sell their creations online on multiple platforms.



To learn more & download the beta version, available in Windows 8, 7, Vista and XP: http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/.