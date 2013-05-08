Standard Flipbook Creator Now Can Make OpenOffice E-Books

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2013 --The digital software publishing company, 3DPageFlip.com, has now made it possible to create an e-book from OpenOffice with 3D PageFlip Standard. This flip page software is a hot-selling product on the company’s website. It avoids the need for people to transform files in other formats to PDF first before importing them into the software. The program is now available for just $99.



Users can create 3D e-books with page flipping effects from all OpenOffice documents. In addition, they can add 3D backgrounds, templates, animated scenes, and more, plus adjust tool bar and book information settings. When done, they can output the e-book to HTML format and upload it to a website or social media, create a .zip or .exe file, or copy it to a CD. The software also supports mobile device and tablet formats. OpenOffice itself is available for download at http://www.openoffice.org/download/ so users can get started quickly.



There are many software applications on the market for creating e-books out of Open Office documents. The software from 3DPageFlip.com, however, is much better when it comes to creating e-books with 3D stunning effects. Users can add a number of effects which ultimately provide a visual enjoyment no other product is able to do. Anyone creating a 3D e-book for business or personal enjoyment has the ability to entice readers of e-books, magazines, brochures, reports, photo albums, catalogs, and much more.



The 3DPageFlip software is not only a digital publishing tool. It is a good help for any kind of business promotion. Marketing departments can design and publish e-books in little time and with a small crew of in-house workers. Instead of relying on graphics experts, these departments can create stunning 3D e-books in little time and within budget. Companies can create any published product or design any marketing promotion easily, from common and inexpensive tools such as the OpenOffice suite.



More details on 3DPageFlip software are available online, plus a list of features and an interactive demo. Visit http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d/index.html to see more.



About 3DPageFlip.com

3DPageFlip.com is a desktop publishing software publisher that targets both home and business users. Its products are designed to allow inexperienced users to create realistic page-flipping e-books out of common computer files. Expert customer help is there all the time, plus feedback is taken to improve every software product on a regular basis. For more information about page turning maker, click and visit its website immediately.