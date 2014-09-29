Standard Flipbook Software Upgraded to Version 4.1.7 by Flippagemaker.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --The China based Flippagemaker Software Company has announced the latest version of their flipbook software. The new version 4.1.7 of FlipBook Creator has several additional features that make it more user-friendly and powerful for creating flipbooks with page-turn effects.



The spokesperson of the company maintains that the new upgrades have been added to make flipbook creator more capable and practical software for the users. The new features can prove helpful when it comes to incorporating several types of innovative features in a flipbook. For example, the upgraded software allows exporting and importing the Bookmark Tab. One can also add GS (-p) in the Command Lind mode. All this has been included for users to gain a functional advantage while creating the digital content.



The new flip book maker is more capable to improve the project process. It now can automatically load the HTML tag from the titles and keywords of the saved projects. The Google Analytics issues also has been fixed in the new version. Thus, the software now makes the digital content more search engine friendly and which will help the communication to reach a larger audience base. What’s more, one can now add a national flag icon along with an optional language. This allows an audience to quickly choose his/her preferred language to access the content.



In the latest flipbook creator, several features have been added to improve the designing. For example, one can now increase the flipbook page thickness and can improve the flipbook shadow effect. Users can also improve Float and Neat Templates and can add QR code or the share button in Classical, Spread, Float and Flat templates. The QR feature can promote the sharing of the digital content and can bring more audience to its fold.



In the new version, the software maker has tried to incorporate more mobile-friendly features. The mobile version supports the page index parameter, and the issue related to the flipbook Retain Center has also been addressed in the mobile version. One can download the free trial version of the latest version from the link http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About Flippagemaker Software Co. Ltd.

Flippagemaker Software Co. Ltd. offers a range of digital publishing tools and software with advanced features and functionalities. Their software and tools are affordable, easy-to-use and feature-rich which allow customized digital content creation in an effortless manner. The company was established in 2008 with its headquarters in China and a branch office in Hong Kong.



