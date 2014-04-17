Standard PDF to Flipbook Software Now Adds More Attractive Flip Book Templates

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2014 --eFlip Software Co, the leading choice of editors and publishers for professional Flip Books, has upgraded its standard PDF to flipbook software with an addition 13 new templates that has tremendously increased the scope of the usage of the application. The eFlip Standard software which started off with only four templates became increasingly popular and thus, to meet the demands of new users and their new needs, eFlip Co Ltd. developed these 13 new templates to improve the application to be more powerful.



eFlip Standard is apt for anyone who wants to create innovative and attractive looking catalogs, brochures, ebooks, magazines, reports, journals, etc. Users can put their creative juices to use and customize any content into a stylish flip book format. The company recognizes the fact that diversified flip book templates are required to meet different needs and hence it developed these brand new templates.



Every one of the flip book template in eFlip Standard has a unique characteristic and serves a specific purpose. For example, the Neat template provides a stylish and fresh look while the Float template is the most flexible one and the Colorful template offers a variety of color settings. There is also the Facile template which is simple and fashionable enough for creating modern flipbooks in the most convenient manner possible.



With the eFlip Standard, users are enabled to create flipbooks with the most realistic 3D page flip effect in a jiffy as well as swiftly merge multiple PDF files to a single Page Flip book. Moreover, users get access to direct connection to FTP to publish their Flip books online. The eFlip Standard software can now be bought online at http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/ for $199.



About eFlip Co Ltd.

Founded in 2009, eFlip Co Ltd. (PageFlipPDF.com) creates and sells a number of affordable and helpful products and tools for editors and publishers so that they can create professional Flip Books with ease. The company’s Head Office is based in China and it has a branch based in HongKong, China. eFlip products include digital publication tools, innovative and low priced business software and PC or Mac utility tools.