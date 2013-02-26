Staples & Oracle Corporation Reports & Review: (NASDAQ: SPLS), (NASDAQ: ORCL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported that the companies, Office Max and Office Depot were in "advanced talks to merge." The proposed merger would help the companies compete against rivals Staples Inc. and Amazon.com.



The two companies combined (Office Max and Office Depot) would have roughly 2575 stores located across the U.S. and Mexico. In 1997, a potential deal between Staples and Office Depot was blocked by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission as they feared it would lower completion and increase prices.



Staples (NASDAQ: SPLS) is the world's largest office products company and second largest internet retailer. Investment firm Janney Capital Markets believes the merger would provide a major boost for Staples.



Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ: ORCL) has been named Leader in Business Intelligence for the seventh consecutive year. Gartner's Magic Quadrant reports position vendors within a particular quadrant based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.



Oracle's positioning in the Leaders Quadrant showcases how Oracle Business Analytics portfolio provides customers with an end-to-end family of analytic solutions ranging from descriptive to prescriptive based on a comprehensive set of BI, advanced analytics and CPM functionality that is also integrated and optimized with the Oracle technology stack.



Oracle engineers hardware and software to work together in the cloud and in your data center.



