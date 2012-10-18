Star Staffers Teams-Up with Montgomery County Food Bank to Fight Hunger

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2012 --Star Staffers, a leading staffing agency in The Woodlands, Texas, gives back to the community by partnering with the Montgomery County Food Bank for the 2012 Feeding The Frontier family festival and barbecue cook-off on Saturday, November 17th in Montgomery's Fernland Historical Park.



Festival attendees will be treated to live music, kid pioneer games, native American dancers, cowboy storytellers, western shoot-outs, chuck wagons, roping and a delicious BBQ cook-off competition. All proceeds help provide food to thousands of children and adults throughout the County.



The thought of a day without food is unimaginable, but the truth of the matter is that many communities in the United States are facing the food shortage issue on a daily basis. Montgomery County in Texas is no stranger to this situation with some 92,000 households receiving food from the Food Bank each year.



Star Staffers, a leading temporary staffing agency based in The Woodlands, Texas, heeds the call to help fight hunger issues in Montgomery County.



"There is a major need right here in Montgomery County," says Star Staffers owner Scott Hiller. "The Food Bank currently serves the needs of over 39,000 individuals every month, but this is less than 60% of the actual need. It is tragic how children are going hungry every day in our community, and Star Staffers is contributing its time and money to help close this gap."



Star Staffers will be working with other local CEOs of companies of all sizes to spread the word, create awareness and help to achieve the ultimate goal of no hunger in Montgomery County.



"Since we are a local company, all of our sales stay here in the community, and now some of our revenues will be contributed directly to the Montgomery County Food Bank," Mr. Hiller underscores.



The mission of the Montgomery County Food Bank is to assist people who are hungry in Montgomery County, Texas. As a private non-profit organization, the Food Bank collects and distributes food each year to low-income children, adults and seniors living in Montgomery County. Currently, the Food Bank serves more than 39,000 individuals each month.



Star Staffers has been serving the Direct Hire and Temporary Staffing needs of The Woodlands, Houston, Spring, Conroe and Greater Montgomery County for over 17 years, providing emergency staffing, administrative, clerical, accounting and light industrial staff for short- and long-term assignments.



For information behind the Star Staffers staffing agency and food bank team up to fight hunger, please visit http://www.starstaffers.com to know more about the agency's efforts to alleviate the pressing issue in Montgomery County. Also visit: http://www.feedingthefrontier.org.