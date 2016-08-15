Starling's Car Trunk Organizer Raising the Benchmark for Quality Car Organizers

Hillside, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --For commuters who travel between home and work, or traveling with children, keeping their car organized can be somewhat of a nightmare. Car accessories, car care items, window scrubbers, toys fixtures in the car trunk such as the carpet and the front or back seat setting.



Starling's Trunk Organizer is the ultimate solution for all the disorder and tumult. And gone are the days of grocery bags toppling over in the trunk after making sharp u-turns. Designed with multiple compartments, and the capacity to expand up to 2ft long, Starling's Car Trunk Organizer helps to easily organize tools, cleaning supplies, grocery bags, toys and many more items.



The organizer is further divided into two sections - one side for organizing items and the other for storing just about anything including groceries. What's more is that it can be easily folded flat and save space when not in use.



Not all trunk organizers are created equal and the Starling's Car Organizer is in a league by itself. The product is manufactured from strong 1680D Oxford Polyester with extra stitching and a solid 3-layer waterproof PE bottom board, making it far more durable than similar auto trunk organizers on the market. It also features two strong handles which are guaranteed not to break.



Starling's has built a reputation for producing high quality products for automobile convenience and organization. One customer C. Gittler, summed up the overall convenience and quality of the trunk organizer.



She said: "I am very impressed with this organizer. It is very sturdy and doesn't slide around on my cargo mat. I am going back to school and while commuting, there are more than a few books that I may need but won't want to carry on my person. This is perfect for it. The extra pockets I have filled with supplies for my classes and come in handy. Very well built and reinforced to withstand multiple medical texts!"



About Starling's Trunk Organizer

Starling's Trunk Organizer is available exclusively on Amazon.com currently available with a limited sale price of $32.99 (retail price $79.99). The product is also backed by a 100% lifetime guarantee. Also, for a limited time only, customers will receive with their purchase, a free windshield sunshade as well as an eBook on camping tips.



For further details visit: http://www.starlings1974s.com or http://amzn.to/2aSIwVG