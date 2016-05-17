Starry Lamp Turns the Bedroom Into a Star Filled Atmospheric Sky

Quanzhou, Fujian -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Starry Lamp, the innovative new lighting system that instantly transforms users bedrooms into a wonder-filled starry sky, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Starry Lamp is a globose lamp with a hollow pattern on surface, the light emitted by the LED bulb across holes in the surface that projects the starry sky onto walls and ceiling with thousands of stars in a completely random order.



"People have always been obsessed with the constellation legends," says founder Jian Feng Huang, "With Starry Lamp, when the stars, constellations, faint light and walls meet together, they create a special, relaxing, and romantic atmosphere, providing a creative inspiration for users about far away places."



A heart made of 1 moon, 12 constellations and countless stars, the specially designed pattern brings users an extremely beautifully night sky and creates an immersive atmosphere thanks to its special lighting effect. The environment is gradually illuminated by a soft light that helps relaxation and gently brings the person to sleep.



The Starry Lamp is also a perfect romantic atmosphere generator and creates a special room for lovers. Forget the candle, users only need to bring a bottle of wine, a bouquet of flowers with music and the Starry Lamp. The experience touches all the senses while creating a lovely atmosphere.



"We were Inspired by our best selling product "DIY Romantic Star Projector" which also using film to project the star sky," adds Huang, "But it is a DIY product, so we tried to think how to redesign it that without assembly. Finally, the starry lamp was born."



With the Starry Lamp, the company hopes to inspire users and provide an atmosphere escape for those living in urban environments. The thousands of possible constellation combinations means users will never fall asleep to the same sky twice.



The Starry Lamp crowdfunding campaign is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/starry-lamp-turn-your-bedroom-into-a-star-sky#/



About Infmetry

Since 2009, infmetry is home to all things unique and wonderful. The name of the company, "infmetry" means information symmetry (Definition: Condition in which all relevant information is known to all parties involved). Following this philosophy, the company is committed to creating a creative world where products can simulate people's imaginations and fuel their innovation core.



For more information on Infmetry please visit http://www.infmetry.com