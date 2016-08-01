Stars and Strikes Announces Columbus Family Entertainment Center Is Now Open

Cumming, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Stars and Strikes announces the opening of a new bowling and family entertainment center in Columbus, GA. Open since June 2016, the location is their ninth location.



Located at 7607 Veterans Pkwy in Columbus, the 57,000 square feet facility has the largest game room out of all of their locations, said co-owner, Jack Canouse. The facility also features a restaurant, bumper cars, 30 lanes of bowling, and possibly the largest laser tag facility compared to Stars and Strikes' other locations.



The $7 million center facility features a full-service bar that is the "hub of the facility," co-owner, Chris Albano said, "and it services the whole facility. People can come and watch the football games there. We have the NFL Ticket." They offer full service liquor, draft beer, and bottle beer.



Stars and Strikes in Columbus, GA also has a corporate event room with seating for more than 200 people. The facility has multiple birthday party rooms and full in-house catering. The dishes include American and ethnical dishes, including Mexican, by request.



Albano discussed their move to Columbus by saying, "We look for markets that have young families. Columbus has really vibrant youth sports programs. That's our niche. We do a great job with birthday parties, sports team parties, any kind of youth event. It's certainly not all we do, but it's a big piece of it because we feel if we connect with families and children, we're successful when it's all said and done."



The Columbus bowling location features the company's 7/10 Grille Restaurant, classic American grill food with a chef's twist. The menu includes a variety of appetizers, salads, gourmet burgers, specialty pizzas, wings that feature a wing-of-month, sandwiches, wraps, and healthy entrees.



With eight other locations across the Metro Atlanta, the Stars and Strikes location in Columbus, GA appeals to all ages. The location features a bowling league for the more serious bowlers and state-of-the-art bowling lanes for an incredible and quality bowling experience. Families looking for a clean, safe, smoke-free entertainment center will enjoy their kid-friendly facility. Stars and Strikes' Columbus birthday parties are fun and include a variety of options to make it the best birthday event ever.



Stars and Strikes was founded in 2003 by friends and neighbors Jack Canouse and Chris Albano. Headquartered in the metro Atlanta area, they have eight locations in the metro Atlanta area and one in Columbus. The first Atlanta bowling opening was in 2005. They are excited to be located in the Columbus area and planned to employ 120 people full and part time.



For more information about the Columbus Stars and Strikes, sign up for VIP updates, and see current specials, visit http://www.StarsandStrikes.com.



About Stars and Strikes

Locally owned and operated, the Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center provides a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, laser tag, arcade games, and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes.



Visit http://www.StarsandStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.



