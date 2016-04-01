Stars and Strikes Announces Participation in Kids Bowl Free for the Summer

Cumming, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2016 --Stars and Strikes, with nine Metro Atlanta bowling alley locations, announces their participation in the Kids Bowl Free® summer program. The program gives registered kids two free games of bowling for the entire summer from April 18 – August 26, 2016.



Bowling centers designed the Kids Bowl Free® program to provide a safe place where kids could have fun. The nationally accredited program is offered to the local community to children ages 15 and under. Interested participants can sign up at a Metro Atlanta Stars and Strikes bowling alley by visiting: http://kidsbowlfree.com/starsandstrikes



Registration is available only at the bowling center chosen and cannot be used at any other bowling center. After registration, the chance to purchase a family pass is available. On the family pass, adults can enjoy bowling throughout the summer, covering four adult family members with two games per person per day.



Stars and Strikes has 9 convenient locations in the Atlanta Metro area. The bowling lanes are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and service at the lanes from their restaurant. The menu includes a variety of food so that there is something for everyone.



The Metro Atlanta bowling centers also offer arcade games, bumper cars, laser tag, and more. The goal for the centers is to create an exciting environment where families and friends can come together to relax and have fun while receiving outstanding service.



The Atlanta based bowling alley locations were voted # 1 as a birthday party venue. Birthday parties are available for kids of all ages. The packages are affordable and include accommodations for any budget size.



Experienced birthday party planners and hosts are trained to handle the entire event. They handle the planning and everything throughout the birthday party. This gives parents the chance to sit back and watch as their child creates memories with friends and family. Stars and Strikes' Atlanta kids birthday parties are fun and include a variety of options to make it the best birthday event ever.



For more information about Stars and Strikes, visit http://www.StarsandStrikes.com.



About Stars and Strikes

Stars and Strikes family entertainment centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, laser tag, arcade games, and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. There's something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit http://www.StarsandStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.



Contact:

Scott Harris

Sharris@StarsandStrikes.org

http://www.StarsandStrikes.com

678-965-5707