Start a New Tradition on New Year's Eve

Laytonville, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2017 --Join the Peace Fires movement on New Year's Eve by lighting a candle or gathering around a fire as we bring the light of peace and healing to the world. Join thousands of people around the planet uniting to create an energetic shift in consciousness by gathering around a fire with the shared intention, "Let there be peace on earth and love for one another."



NEW YEAR'S EVE



On December 31st, a 26-continuous-hour Peace Fire will be broadcast free via live streaming from Laytonville, CA as every time zone enters the new year. During these 26 hours, Peace Fires will be synchronized around the world promoting peace among people of all cultures, traditions, and faiths. Worship services, prayer groups, meditation circles, friends and family are encouraged to join together and include this movement in New Year's Eve events and family activities by pausing together for even 10 minutes to be the catalyst to usher in a New Year of peace. People will be joining their light with Peace Fires in their homes, backyards, holiday gatherings, and community spaces in one of five ways.



BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER FOR PEACE



Peace Fires invites individuals and communities to join the global movement by:



1. Lighting a candle



2. Hosting a Peace Fire with friends or family (private)



3. Hosting a Peace Fires Event open to everyone in the community (please register your public event on http://www.peacefires.org)



4. Attending a hosted Peace Fires Event (locations listed on http://www.peacefires.org)



5. Watching the live-streaming Peace Fires broadcast on YouTube or http://www.peacefires.org.



Peace Fires asks everyone to register on their website to share how they are connecting their light and to give a personal message of peace: http://www.peacefires.org. The global Peace Fires location map shows how this movement of peace is growing at a time in the world when we need it most.



THE POWER OF UNITY + FIRE



New Year's Eve is a time of anticipation, reflection on the past, and, more importantly, looking forward to the promise and potential the New Year holds. This makes it a powerful time to be in nature, to meditate and pray for peace and harmony among all people, plants, animals, living beings, and the earth.



The fire element has the capacity to relieve stress, resolve difficult emotions, and at the same time, help generate positive energy and inner peace. When we include the power of a collective positive intention, 'Let there be peace on earth and love for one another,' we can calm negativity and lift the atmosphere all around us.



About Peace Fires

Peace Fires is a global movement uniting people around the world to help raise the consciousness of the planet. Peace Fires began on New Year's Eve 2016, when thousands of people in 1530+ locations across 68 countries came together for 26 hours to send positive intentions for peace.



The movement continues with Peace Fires every Full Moon, Summer Solstice, and New Year's Eve. People around the world are uniting through Peace Fires to bring peace in our lives now and for generations to come.



Watch the Peace Fires New Year's Eve 26-Hour Global Healing Event promo video: https://youtu.be/p_lyfrMYHbU.



Connect your light on http://www.peacefires.org.