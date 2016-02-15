Start Planning for the Spring Thaw

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Spring is coming on March 20. As a result, businesses should be preparing for the spring thaw, which can result in a number of problems with their premises that need to be fixed if they are to maintain maximum curb appeal. By making their preparations ahead of time rather than waiting until the last moment, businesses can count on getting efficient and effective results in a timely manner, thus mitigating the severity of the potential consequences.



For example, wintertime conditions can cause serious damage to the asphalt used to pave parking lots, meaning that it will have to be repaired and replaced to restore it to its former appearance. This means filling in the cracks and crevices, putting on a sealer to protect the material, and repainting the parking markers if they have faded. Similarly, the spring thaw can leave a lot of dirt, debris, and detritus, which will have to be cleared for the premises to look its best. Just as importantly, dirt, debris, and detritus have been known to cause damage to paved surfaces when left uncleared, both because of being ground into them by passing traffic and because of potentially detrimental chemical reactions to asphalt.



Since a lot of businesses will encounter these problems at the same time, smart businesses know that it is best to make arrangements with commercial cleaning companies ahead of time so that they can get the results that they need when they need it instead of being forced to wait. Better still, commercial cleaning companies such as Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. have the expertise, the experience, and the equipment needed to handle such responsibilities with consummate professionalism, thus freeing businesses to focus on their revenue-earning operations rather than waste valuable resources by forcing their own employees to clean up the aftermath of winter.



For more information, please visit http://atlanticsweepinginc.com/