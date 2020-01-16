Start the New Year Clean: Mattress Cleaning in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2020 --Everything might seem alright about a mattress when an occupant starts experiencing the symptoms: irritated eyes, runny nose, sneezing, sinus pain, headaches, and coughing. While the mattress might look clean and pristine on the surface, it can hold a variety of bacteria, dust, and harmful particles which can negatively impact air quality and health. That's why cleaning a mattress at least once a year is recommended. For more, go to: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/mattress-cleaning



Professional mattress cleaning is essential for those who want to keep a bedroom free from unwanted bed guests. Angelo's FabriClean offers comprehensive mattress cleaning in Vancouver and across the lower mainland.



Dust mites are one of the most common occupants of dirty mattresses. They live and breed in mattresses, blankets, pillows, sofas, and carpets. They thrive in warm, dark conditions and can number in the millions. These creatures feed on the dead skin cells that are shed by our bodies every day. While it's impossible to see them, the negative effects they cause can quickly become apparent, particularly if there's an allergy or asthma sufferer in the home.



Though most people put in a good effort to keep their homes clean, there are some challenges that are beyond a vacuum or duster. The qualified technicians at Angelo's FabriClean sanitize mattresses using an all-natural quick-drying steam process that effectively destroys dust mites, bacteria, spores, allergens, dust, and decaying skin cells. Mattresses are thoroughly cleaned, then sterilized with a chemical-free disinfectant.



Like any investments in the home, a mattress will benefit from regular cleaning and care—it will look newer and smell fresher. More importantly, the people using the mattress will enjoy a more restful and uninterrupted sleep.



Angelo's technicians use a multi-pronged cleaning process to ensure complete deep cleaning. Services include:



- Vacuuming to remove the accumulation of surface dirt, debris, and other materials

- Deodorizing to neutralize unpleasant aromas

- Comprehensive cleaning with an emphasis on stain removal

- A holistic steam cleaning and thorough drying to remove allergens and prevent mould and mildew



Angelo's FabriClean uses proprietary cleaning techniques and solutions to remove stains, spills, and insect infestations from mattresses to improve air quality and restore a fresh, clean sleeping surface that promotes optimal wellness.



Contact Angelo's FabriClean, Vancouver's mattress cleaning company of choice, for a free mattress cleaning estimate.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, log on to http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



