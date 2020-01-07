Start the New Year off Right with Santanna Energy

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2020 --Do customers know they have a choice in energy providers? Santanna Energy Services is 100% employee owned and has been around for over 31 years offering fixed rate natural gas and electricity plans. Santanna Energy opened its doors in 1988 with a mission to create life-long relationships by providing quality services to customers, communities and employees. Santanna services plans to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania!



At Santanna Energy, customers become a part of the family. Santanna Energy values their time and trust and want to show how much they care.



Customers have probably heard "it's too much hassle to switch". Not only is it easy to switch, but there is no service interruption and customers receive great benefits! Since Santanna Energy values their customers, they now offer a NEW Customer Rewards Program so that it makes sense to switch! Santanna customers receive $25 in rewards just by paying their bill! That's $300 in rewards dollars a year! In this program, customers can use these rewards dollars to shop, dine, travel and more! Popular brands such as Nike, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade are just a few of many partners in the program. Grab coffee at Dunkin Donuts or have a fun family meal are TGIFridays! Receive a cheaper deal on hotels when going on vacation and shop for more clothes for the beach! The amount of options are incredible! When do these rewards dollars expire? Never! Once customers have it, they keep it!



Santanna Energy Services also has a NEW Customer Referral Program! Since customers love Santanna Energy so much as their energy provider of choice, Santanna wants customers to share the love with their family and friends! For each person a customer refers to Santanna Energy Services, they get $25 in rewards!



Santanna Energy has no sign up or switching fees! When delivery starts, customers receive natural gas and/or electricity from Santanna's supply to their home or business through the current utility. Think of the current utility company as a delivery service that also offers energy. When customers do business with Santanna, they still receive the same quality energy, delivered the same way, with one bill from their utility provider. Customers simply pay the price for Santanna's energy instead of theirs. Customers can sign up with Santanna Energy Services at any time. Utility choice programs are open for enrollment and participation is strictly voluntary.



The customers current utility will still be responsible for installing, operating and maintaining their meters and gas or electricity distribution system. The current utility will still be the main contact in any emergency such as a gas leak, fire or power outage. However, the choice is completely voluntary when it comes to the company customers purchase their energy from!



Santanna Energy Services has cost-effective plans for Natural Gas and Electric that offer fixed prices as well as other options. There is no service interruption and again, the current provider remains for service and delivery. At Santanna Energy Services, their fixed rate plans can help customers secure their monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of their contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month. Contact Santanna Energy Services at any time to discuss a current utility account and any other options Santanna Energy may have available.



Start the New Year off right with Santanna Energy Services!



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988 and have been in business for over 30 years and growing!