Start the New Year with a New Way to Search for Travel Nursing Jobs

Bountiful, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2019 --Elite Specialty Staffing has set out on a mission to revolutionize the way that nurses search and apply for jobs online. Imagine, an app that allows nurses to perform every single step of the process to submit their application for per diem nursing shifts or travel nursing jobs from the palm of their hand.



Buckle up and get ready for Nursa™. If one finds themselves searching for a new travel nursing job that person may now apply for the 13-week contract of their dreams? Want to pick up local per diem nursing shifts for tomorrow? No matter which phase of the travel nursing acquisition process one is currently in, Nursa™ has been developed to serve nurses better.



Search the Highest Paying Travel Nursing Jobs from a smartphone quickly and easily.



As a travel nurse, one will already know how frustrating job searching can be. It's so time-consuming to go through several different travel nursing agencies websites and job search portals only to find confusing overlaps with the same positions posted at different sites with different rates of pay and benefits packages.



How much easier would life be if one could go to one place and search tens of thousands of travel nursing and per diem jobs? What if a travel nurse knew that the rates are shown are the highest ones possible for that particular assignment? Soon, one can. There's an app for that. It's called Nursa™.



Smarter. Faster. Better. Change the Way One Might Find Travel Nursing Jobs Online



It's easy to find the travel nursing jobs within the Nursa™ app. Intuitive and fast, one can breeze right through the different screens and search functions available in the application.



Every travel nurse is different. Unique. At Elite Specialty Staffing, we understand this and make it a point to take the time to learn more about our nurses' specialties, strengths, and weaknesses in order to place them on the assignments they are best suited for. Keeping with this same spirit of respecting our nurses' individuality, we developed the Nursa™ app in a way that nurses can search for their preferred jobs by:



State

City

Specialty

Pay rate

The ability to narrow down search results means that nurses won't be wasting time that they don't have on scouring through thousands of listings just to get to the ones they are genuinely interested in.



Applying for Jobs in the Nursa™ App



hat happens when a person finds a nursing job that they want? Click a button to submit an application and they're done. That is, of course, if one might have all the necessary nursing documentation already loaded into the Nursa™ app that is required by the job.



If the nursing manager at the facility who posted the job wants the nurse to work it, they will accept the request. That's it. No calling around to recruiters or putting a middle man in between the nurse and the hospital or healthcare facility. In fact, one can communicate about a position that they found on the app, and can use the handy built-in chat feature that facilitates instant messaging between the nurse and the employer. Nursa™ puts travel nurses directly in touch with employers, which helps to establish trust and makes the travel nursing experience more personalized and rewarding.



Uploading Nursing Documentation in Nursa™

During the development phase of this application, we wanted to get into the minds of real travel nurses and solve their biggest pain points and frustrations when it comes to searching for new long-term and short-term nursing contracts. Through this discovery phase, we realized that the majority of nurses we talked to identified the completion and submission of paperwork to be the most complicated and difficult part of accepting a new nursing assignment.



This is understandable. There are many different requirements that one has have to keep in order to accept nursing jobs. From verified licenses to vaccines to life support certifications, it can be tough. Not to mention, there is always the possibility of human error when working through a recruiter to get the information that needed. Several nurses also stated that they submitted everything that the recruiter said was required, only to find out later there was more needed.



No more confusion. With Nursa™ its easy to know exactly what the employer needs in order to get to work. When a healthcare facility uploads an open job in the Nursa™ platform, they must list all of the required documentation needed by a nurse to fill the position. As a nurse, when one is creating a unique profile, they will be prompted to enter their documentation. We have a built-in license verification system that saves the time and hassle of finding paper licenses and scanning them to send in. The Nursa™ profile serves as a digital portfolio that holds all of the nursing documentation. Upload everything directly into the nursing app, including:



Vaccination records

Nursing licenses

Certifications

Health physical

PPD skin test

When one applies for a job, the Nursa™ app will review the documentation that they have uploaded into their file, and let the nurse know whether or not one might have all the required documents submitted for the particular assignment, or if there are more needed. In the latter case, the specific documentation will be identified that is needed.



Employers Love Nursa™, Too

Nurses always come first at Elite Specialty Staffing. Always. The same goes for Nursa™. However, that does not mean that the valued employers we work with are not given appropriate respect and attention as well.



Nursing managers are busy! It's not an easy job to find the needed workers to staff a facility, whether it's a hospital, outpatient clinic, doctor's office, or other healthcare organization. They deserve every break they can get. That's exactly why they also love the simplicity of using Nursa™. No more long phone calls and conversations with a nurse staffing agency. Once an employer has set up their own Nursa™ profile, they are able to quickly and seamlessly post their available positions. When a nurse who has all the required documentation already completed in Nursa™ applies for a job, the nursing manager can accept and that job will no longer be listed. It's that simple.



This system is especially useful for those per diem or PRN nursing shifts that need to be filled ASAP. Hospitals often have very little time to get short-notice, short-term nursing positions filled. Calling around to different travel nursing agencies and trying to find a nurse available right away is almost impossible when it comes to urgent staffing needs. When the employer uploads these nursing shifts into the Nursa™ platform, it's put directly in front of the eyes of local travel nurses who might be interested in picking up the shifts.



Signing Up for Nursa™

Downloading the Nursa™ app is quick and simple. After the app's release in the first quarter of 2020, one can simply go to either Google Play or the iTunes store and search for Nursa™ just like a person would any other application. Click the install button, and within minutes, they'll be ready to search for the next travel nursing job.



When creating a profile on Nursa™, the system will automatically prompt to complete the documentation that is required for most nursing jobs. If wanting to simply search, one can always select the option to upload these things at a later time. It's easy. Fast. Simple.



This app is currently being beta-tested. Any questions about the application, please contact us at curtis@nursa.com.



Sign up today at Nursa.com to receive a notification when it is live.



About Nursa

Nursa is revolutionizing how travel and PRN nurses shape their careers. Putting nurses in the driver's seat and given the ability to apply for jobs directly with the hospitals and healthcare systems that you want to work for. It's their career, start making their own choices when it comes to how and when you want to work.