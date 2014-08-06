Start-Up Offers Solution to Google's 'Not Provided' Keywords

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2014 --Businesses and publishers have been in the dark ever since Google started withholding keyword information from its analytics reports. This was a win for privacy advocates but a blow to marketers and anyone who relied on keyword insights to run Search Engine Optimization (SEO) campaigns.



Online Marketr has released a solution that helps businesses and publishers recover a significant number of keywords that would otherwise be ‘not provided’, without compromising users’ personally identifiable information. Unlike traditional ranking tools that “scrape” Google’s results to infer rankings, OnlineMarketr.com connects directly to Google’s Webmaster Tools service to recover keywords and monitor rankings over time.



Stephane Bottine, founder of OnlineMarketr.com, explains: "Nowadays, keyword information is only available from Google Webmaster Tools (GWT). However, GWT has a 90-day look-back window and doesn’t present information in an actionable format."



"OnlineMarketr.com downloads all your keywords daily, de-dupes and aggregates rankings to provide granular insights into your website’s SEO performance. Monitor your performance across each of your website’s folders, or countries if your website has an international presence."



OnlineMarketr.com monitors impressions, clicks and rankings at the keyword level. However, users can assign keywords to groups - such as brand versus non-brand keywords or product categories - to get a macro read on performance.



The service provides a collection of reports to help marketers at different stages of their SEO campaigns, from keyword research to content marketing and international SEO.



* Keyword research: OnlineMarkert.com can recover between 40% and 60% of a website’s ‘not provided’ keywords. Keyword groups help marketers rise above the keyword-level to uncover trends across complex queries through phrase-match targeting or regular expressions. Find out more at http://onlinemarketr.com/benefits/rankings/



* Content marketing: if a website is structured around folders, OnlineMarketr.com can monitor keywords and rankings at the folder level, giving marketers a read on the outcome of their content marketing campaigns. Find out more at http://onlinemarketr.com/benefits/content-marketing/



* International SEO: if a website has an international footprint, OnlineMarketr.com can monitor rankings at the country level, worldwide. The service supports all countries where Google operates. Find out more at http://onlinemarketr.com/benefits/international-seo/