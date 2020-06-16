Start-Up Spark SEO Set to Trailblaze Post-Covid Agency Model

Sheridan, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2020 --Digital marketing start-up Spark SEO will be launching later this month as a completely officeless agency. Leveraging an innovative online platform to effectively replace the office setting everyone knows, they are poised to trailblaze remote working into the new normal.



While most of the world's marketing agencies, and indeed companies of all kinds, are still working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies have now learned how to run their businesses without an office. According to finder.com, 60% of UK adults have been working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown. The same source tells us that 83% of employees feel they do not need an office to be productive. Now, as offices across the world prepare to reopen in coming weeks, perhaps company bosses will take their lockdown learnings into a post-Covid world, allowing staff to work from home more often.



But is society now ready to go officeless?



Fion McCormack, founder of start-up Spark SEO certainly thinks so, as he prepares to launch his completely officeless search engine marketing company 'Spark SEO' later this month.



Spark SEO have built a special online platform, which when coupled with Spark's unique service model, makes working from home not only possible, but actually more effective, efficient and affordable than similar office-based agencies.



The clever CRM platform acts as a hub for clients so they have everything in one place; performance reports, client business information, work schedules, invoicing, ordering as well as expert support from staff. It even handles some of the marketing with its built-in reward scheme for referrals.



Because of this innovative tech, Spark don't need office receptionists or clerical staff or even an office for that matter.



Here's what Spark SEO's founder Fion McCormack had to say:



"We've all heard of 'Software as a Service'. At Spark SEO, what we offer is the opposite. It's 'Service as a Software'. We've dismantled the old-style of marketing service and reconstructed it in a modular way, so it can be bought, managed and delivered entirely through our online platform.



One of the best parts about being a Service as a Software company is that we are not restricted by borders. We are open for business to almost all English-speaking nations. Office based companies tend to focus on their locality or country. That's why they clamour to big cities to set up their offices. We have a mailing address in London and another Sheridan Wyoming, but these cost a tiny fraction of what office-based companies pay for their fancy city centre offices.



With the office-based agency model, you broadly get what you pay for. A bigger price means better quality. A lower price means the opposite. I wasn't willing to sacrifice either one for the other - I wanted to offer blue-chip quality, but at an affordable price. So, I simply sacrificed the office instead. I think most small business owners want results. They just want to succeed. They don't care about how nice your office is.



Being officeless gives us a competitive edge. I think, if a company like ours wants to succeed in a meaningful way, they need to bring something new to the table. Every company says they're the best, but what do they actually do to make it so? I think they can't just do what everyone else does, and expect different results. At Spark, we promise high impact, low cost SEO for small businesses. So, we have to do things differently to achieve that. To keep the cost low we removed the office and a lot of other bloat from the traditional agency model, and we replaced it with technology. To keep the quality high, we only hire SEO consultants with over than 5 years' industry experience, and being officeless, we have a much bigger pool of talented SEO people to choose from too. That's how we deliver our promise."



About Spark SEO

Spark SEO is a specialist SEO company dedicated to helping small brick and mortar businesses grow. The company's unique online SEO service model means that they can offer exceptional SEO expertise at a low cost. If clients want high impact, no-nonsense SEO for their business then Spark SEO is the best SEO company to meet that goal. They only hire SEO consultants with 5+ years' experience working on blue-chip brands to work with their small business clients. As an online agency, Spark can offer some of the best SEO talent in the country, at a low price. That's one of the many the benefits of choosing Spark SEO over other options - affordable SEO service from experienced SEO veterans.



To learn more about Spark SEO's origins read the story here: https://sparkseo.net/our-story