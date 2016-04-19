Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --The August Instructor Development Program with Holly is actually split into two parts the 5 day IDC preparation which starts on the 8th August and the 11 day Instructor Development Course which starts on the 13th August.



During the pre-IDC preparation segment of the program the skills, knowledge and theory portions of the Divemaster Course are reviewed, practiced and mastered allowing candidates to make a smooth and confident transition onto the Instructor Development Course and it's also useful for candidates to meet each the other candidates which they will be working with during the program.



About PADI IDC

The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly covers all of the mandatory PADI IDC course components as well as a range of additional workshops designed to assist candidates in their personal career development and make a smooth transition into their new careers with the education, support, and confidence for ultimate success. Additional course components that have been devised, designed and delivered by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly include student control, dive site setup, certification procedure as well as many other environmental and educational group based workshops.



The program takes place on the island of Gili Trawangan, which is the largest of three islands commonly referred to as the Gilis, situated off the North West Coast of Lombok and lying in the straits between Lombok and Bali. Trawangan itself being a tropical island is surrounded by white sandy palm swept beaches is rapidly becoming a top tourist destination and the growing number of tourists result in a growing number of student divers meaning that conversely the diving industry is also growing at an extremely fast rate so dive operators are always looking for new instructors.



Many dive operators in Gilli Trawangan are amongst the highest certifying dive centers in Indonesia and the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly takes place at one of the largest. The dive center is situated directly on the beach and is comprised of the perfect facilities to take professional instructor level scuba training including a designated Instructor training classroom, two training swimming pools and a dedicated IDC boat that leaves directly from the beach outside the dive center. There is also a beachside restaurant and bar perfect for relaxing in between sessions and workshops. The purpose built instructor training sites are only a stone's throw away and therefore minimize time traveling between the classroom, pool and open water training sites.



All aspects of Instructor level training are fully conducted by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director who has a wealth of experience within the industry and has developed a highly recognized training program that prepares students to confidently develop their own rewarding and successful careers within the recreational diving industry.



The PADI IDC Indonesia 2015 had an unbelievable year and was clearly the most popular choice for dive professionals taking the next step in the diving industry. Latest new and updates, as well as current and previous student progress can also be seen on the PADI IDC Gili Facebook Page and actual first-hand reviews are found on the PADI IDC Gili TripAdvisor Page.



