Startup Bitcoin ATM Company, Digital Ventures Group, Launches 13 ATMs in 4 States

Elgin, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2019 --Digital Ventures Group, a startup ATM venture that provides cash exchanges for Bitcoin at physical locations around the country, this week announced as part of their launch, they now have 13 ATMs available in 4 states countrywide.



Providing Bitcoin ATM hosting services that include setup, compliance, pick-up, and support, Digital Ventures Group wants businesses everywhere to consider the increased foot traffic to their unique location.



"The future rests in cryptocurrency, whereby this decentralized currency works without a central bank, so users can send Bitcoin to one another without a middleman," said Paul Joseph, Founder, and Owner of Digital Ventures Group. "With this kind of currency potential, we want people everywhere to have access to the future of commerce, which starts with one of our physical ATM locations."



Coming to prominence in 2009 when Satoshi Nakamoto mined the genesis block of Bitcoin, the entire Bitcoin network has taken the world by storm, introducing the concept of a public ledger that is verified by a massive amount of computing power. Businesses have taken note, with many producers, hotels, and even real estate transaction companies accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment.



Today, Digital Ventures Group wants their ATMs to be beneficial to everyone, they provide free online advertising with all ATMs, with increased foot traffic, and compliance with FinCEN.



"We handle all installation and support, security, and questions, so you never need to worry," said Paul Joseph senior project manager of Digital Ventures Group.



For more information, visit https://bitcoincryptoatm.com/ and https://bitcoincryptoatm.com/new-bitcoin-atm-location-in-elgin-illinois/.



Contact:

Paul Joseph

630-923-1071

support@bitcoincryptoatm.com