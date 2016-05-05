Startup Crowdfunding an Alternative Social Network for Connecting Good Initiatives & People

Malta -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --ShareGood will be the world's first social network focused on change and sharing good. By bringing together people, volunteers, charities, non-profit organizations and everyone interested in sharing good, ShareGood's goal is to create a global community of like-minded individuals interested in making a change in the world.



While more people started using social media websites on a regular basis, it became increasingly evident that worthy messages, positive news and good causes can very easily drown in the noise, simply be overlooked, or not reach the intended audience. Unlike other social media networks, ShareGood offers a platform where people can come together to make a global change. The founders and the team members therefore refer to ShareGood not simply as a social network, but as a "Social Change Network".



ShareGood will also be used on the go, thanks to its mobile app for iPhone and Android. Users can stay updated on the good activities of their friends, groups and organizations. ShareGood users will also be able to post their inspiring stories, news, photos and videos, create events, petitions and launch a fundraiser for a cause.



Highlighting the company's vision, Mindo Damalis, Founder and CEO of ShareGood stated, "We want the world to know all the good stuff that is happening out there! We want to create a positive vibration that will rock the planet and restore people's faith in goodness, in themselves and in the fact that even small actions can make a big change."



The ShareGood team has recently started an Indiegogo campaign to meet the financial requirements for this project. To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1Yytdyr



About ShareGood

ShareGood will be the first of its kind social networking platform where users can connect to a global community of people who want to #ShareGood and Make a Change.



The official website of ShareGood is http://www.ShareGood.co/