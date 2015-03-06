Startup Helps Businesses in Asia to Grow Exponentially

Admiralty, Wan Chai -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2015 --Startup, a leading provider of virtual office and serviced office solutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and mainland China, are beginning to see evidence of the eagerly awaited improvement in the area's economy, with new clients across the region inquiring about their range of services.



Despite the pickup in demand Michael Leung, Managing Director of Startup Business Centre, is pleased to announce that they still have ample capacity to meet the needs of potential clients interested in their services and looks forward to welcoming many more customers on board over the coming months. 'We have plenty of space for new clients who are looking for high quality serviced offices in prestigious locations, in our Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and mainland China centres. We are also pleased to be able to offer our tailored virtual office solutions to more small businesses in the region, who wish to ensure that their customers' calls are answered by a friendly and professional receptionist at all times.'



The somewhat sluggish global economic growth pattern over the last few years has been felt less in Asia than in other parts of the world and the outlook for the rest of 2015 is very good according to Michael Leung Startup's Managing Director 'Although the rate of expansion of China's economy is expected to slow a little this year, it is still predicted to expand by a very healthy 7.1% and many other countries in the region are looking forward to positive growth figures this year as well. At Startup, we are poised to help both new and established businesses to deal with the uptick in demand that they are likely to experience and to make sure that they are able to provide a consistently high level of customer service to all of their clients as they grow.'



About Startup business

Startup was formed by a group of professionals, including former lawyers, accountants and marketing experts. Their serviced offices can be found in prestigious buildings such as the Lippo Centre in Admiralty, Hong Kong and the Finance & IT Tower, Macau. You can call their HK offices on (852) 3728 3728 or send an email to info@startup-offices.com