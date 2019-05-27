Startup Launched the First Hybrid Portable and Wireless Drums

Pas-de-Calais, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2019 --Following the previous successful Kickstarter fundraising campaign, in May 2017, with Senstroke,

(the first connected solution for drummers), the French startup company Redison is back this year

with Senspad: A unique connected innovation that makes drums furthermore accessible to

everyone, and brings a new innovation to the drums' kit marketplace. Senspad will be available for

pre-orders on Kickstarter from May 2019.



At last, an innovation in the electronic drums market!

Since the beginning of electronic drums in 1980s, the traditional well-known brands cover, with an

exclusive monopoly, the whole marketplace for almost 30 years now with more than $ 60 million sales

reported in the US alone in 2018. A significant domination, but at the same time without any other

remarkable innovation for about 30 years now in electronic drums. Redison is here to change that by

launching a truly innovative alternative thanks to its brand new product, Senspad.



Senspad is a connected innovation and the first hybrid portable and wireless solution allowing:

- Playing drums anywhere!

- Composing the drums kit of your choice (1, 2, 3, 4 pads)

- Carrying your drums kit with you in a backpack (less than 4,4lbs per pad)

- Installing the drums in less than 2 minutes (no wire, no socket)

- Insonorising acoustic drums into an electronic one

- Playing without a special pedal (compatible with iOs, Android, and Windows)

Connected to a smartphone, tablet (iOs and Android) or laptop via Bluetooth, it is also possible to

connect the system through an owner's version that assures an extremely safe latency (less than

20ms). A specific sensor takes care of the connection (compatible with iOs, Android and Windows).



How exactly does Senspad work?



Once you have Senspad in your hands, you just have to turn

it on, launch the Senspad application, and connect it to your

smartphone's Bluetooth and PLAY!



With Senspad's application you can:

- Associate and combine multiple sounds to your pad

- Emulate, in real time, the sound of different drums' elements

- Adjust the sensitivity of your pad

- Connect multiple users to create a complete drums kit

- Connect Senstroke sensors to handle the feet

- Take interactive lessons

And many more to come!



Redison introduces a complete solution with Senstroke in terms of hardware, through the ultra-

design pads, and software, thanks to the special application that allows the user to play, record and



take individual interactive lessons. Unlike the existing "players" on the electronic drums' market, there

is no need in spending a fortune in expensive sound kits. Regular application updates provide

additional benefits to the users.

Once again Redison is removing the disadvantages of drumming by becoming a direct competitor of

the electronic drum's solution with its open and complete solution, and with quality and innovative

products for all drummers and music lovers.



About Redison

Founded in 2017 by Jérôme Dron, the French startup Redison develops projects in the world of music

and health by enthusiasts who have one goal: to simplify your everyday life with technological

innovations like Senstroke [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOipGfFohKM&vl=fr[.

Senstroke is a unique patented innovation made in France that allows anyone to play drums, anywhere

and on anything. Following a financial campaign that attracted thousands of users, both in France and

abroad, and an initial successful fund raising of 900 000 euros, Redison has the ambition of conquering

the world's marketplace with innovative products designed especially for drummers.