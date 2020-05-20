Startup Smarter Virtual Summit Launches, Offering Entrepreneurs a Unique 5-Day Online Learning Event

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2020 --The Startup Smarter Virtual Summit has launched, offering participants a unique, 5-day, online event where they can learn the secrets of launching, growing and scaling a business idea from the world's leading marketers and business owners. Presentations include practical guidance and real-life case studies on topics like social media strategies, effective sales funnel implementation to scale your business, and email marketing along with invaluable advice from proven business leaders. The summit is a live event, with attendees also able to access the conference material on-demand afterward.



"This summit is about reaching the success you've dreamed of, but doing it the smart way—by learning from those who have achieved success," said Joe C. Johnson, founder of Startup Smarter. "Being smarter about your startup means listening to people who have successfully moved the needle in their businesses and lives with their launches."



Session presentations at the Summit cover topics like market research, lead magnet creation, and copywriting. Participants will learn how to price their offers, leverage upsells and downsells and launch their products. Emphasis will be placed on converting more visitors into customers, scaling your launch, and more.



The Summit consists of five tracks, one for each day of the event:



- (Day 1) Mindset & Business Branding



- (Day 2) Building Your Profitable Platform



- (Day 3) Book Launch & Lead Generation



- (Day 4) Online Course & eCommerce



- (Day 5) Systems, Sales & Marketing



Johnson and his team are also committed to make a bigger impact. The company will be donating 10% of the proceeds from the Summit to the New York-based non-profit The Adventure Project. This organization helps parents in impoverished countries develop job skills and learn trades they can use to support their families.



About Joe C. Johnson

Joe C. Johnson is an author, marketer, podcaster, and founder of Startup Smarter. He is a renowned brand developer who has mentored numerous successful entrepreneurs. As such, Johnson is committed to helping entrepreneurs achieve more sales, impact, and revenue through successful launches.



